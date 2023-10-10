From Drought to Downpour: 3 events in which India won a medal after a long period at the Asian Games

The Indian contingent for the 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou produced the country’s best performance at the prestigious continental event. The Indian athletes won 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals.

Among these medals, there were some remarkable achievements in events where India hadn't seen success in many years. Let's take a closer look at three of the several such events that saw Indian athletes win medals after a long hiatus.

3 events in which India won a medal after a long period at the Asian Games

#3 Women’s Shot Put - Kiran Baliyan's bronze medal

In the women's shot put event, India's Kiran Baliyan made history by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The 24-year-old athlete, on her third attempt, registered a throw of 17.36m, securing her a spot on the podium.

Kiran Baliyan with her bronze medal, Image Courtesy- Twitter

This marked India's first medal in women's shot put at the Asian Games since Barbara Webster's bronze win in the inaugural edition of the Games, held in New Delhi in 1951.

#2 Equestrian Dressage Team's Gold Victory

The equestrian dressage team, consisting of Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela, achieved a historic milestone by clinching the coveted gold medal. With a total score of 209.205, they clinched the top spot on the podium.

The dressage team that won the gold, Image Courtesy- Twitter

This victory marked India's first gold in equestrian at the Asian Games in 41 years. The last one came at the 1982 Games in New Delhi, where Raghubir Singh won a gold in eventing individual. India’s last medal in dressage came during the 1986 edition.

#1 Badminton Men’s Singles: HS Prannoy's Bronze

HS Prannoy in action at the Asian Games 2023, Image Courtesy- Twitter

HS Prannoy made history by securing a bronze medal in the men's singles category in badminton.

Prannoy, who has been at the top of his game since 2022, suffered a back injury in the team event at the Asian Games but despite this, he decided to play in the individual championships in Hangzhou.

The shuttler fought against all odds throughout the tournament. His stellar performance, especially in the quarter-finals, made him the only other Indian to clinch a men's singles medal at the Asian Games since Syed Modi's bronze in New Delhi in 1982.

These three incredible achievements at the Asian Games 2023 showcased India’s rise in the sports world, especially in events where the country has not otherwise been a big competitor. With these victories, Indian sports fans are hopeful that the nation continues to produce athletes like these on a regular basis and that the country does not have to wait this long for a medal in the sport.