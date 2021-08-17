Full list of Indian male athletes who have qualified for Paralympics 2021 

India will send its largest-ever contingent of 54 athletes to compete in the Paralympics 2021, the biggest para-sporting event in the world. Having won four medals in their previous campaign in Rio, the para-athletes will be hoping for an improved performance at the Games this year. India will be competing in nine sporting events at the Paralympics, which is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5.

Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the Indian contingent as the flagbearer during the opening ceremony. The gold medalist from Rio will once again be the odds-on favorite to bag a medal for India at the games in the high jump T42 event.

Para-sports legend Devendra Jhajharia will take the field for the third time at the Paralympics. Having already bagged two gold medals at the Games, the 40-year-old will once again be gunning for the top prize to cement his place as the greatest para sportsperson in India.

Other athletes like Sharad Kumar, Varun Singh Bhati and Ajeet Singh are also potential medal prospects in the biggest para-sports event in the world. Ahead of the Games, here's a detailed list of all the male athletes that will be representing India at the Paralympics.

Paralympics 2021: List of male athletes representing India at the event

A total of 38 male athletes will be featuring at the Paralympics in six different sporting events:

Archery

Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara, Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami.

Athletics

Amit Kumar Saroha, Dharambir Nain, Vinod Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Varun Singh Bhati, Praveen Kumar, Navdeep Singh, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajaria, Tek Chand, Ranjeet Bhati, Sandeep Choudhary, Sumit Antil, Arvind Malik and Soman Rana.

Badminton

Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar.

Powerlifting

Jaideep Deswal.

Shooting

Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini, Sidharta Babu.

Swimming

Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav.

Paralympics 2021: Where to watch the Paralympics in India?

The Paralympic Committee of India have given Eurosport India the official broadcasting rights of the Paralympics 2021 in the country. This will be the first time Eurosport will cover a multi-sport event in India.

The telecast for this year's Paralympics will start with the archery event on August 27. Action from the Games will also be telecast on DD Sports in India.

