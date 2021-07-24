Full list of silver medals won by India in Olympic history

India began its Olympic journey in 1900, sending just one representative to the event. Norman Pritchard - India's first athlete ever to take part in the Summer Games - was also the first to bring home a medal.

Let's take a glance at India's silver medalists in the history of Olympic Games

1.Norman Pritchard (1900) - The British-Indian athlete won two silver medals for India in his first appearance. He participated in five events at the 1900 Paris Games: men’s 200 metres, 110m Hurdle, 60m, 100m and 200m sprints. Later, he moved to the USA and became an actor.

2. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (2004): The double trap shooter bagged a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Major Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who finished fifth in the prelims with a score of 135, shot steadily in the final round to clinch silver with 179 points. He finished behind Ahmed Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates, who scored 189 points.

His calmness and composure during the most aggravating times earned him the nickname 'Chilly'.

3. Vijay Kumar (2012) - The 25m rapid fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar won silver at London 2012. This was India’s first-ever Olympic medal in a pistol event. The army man also won two gold medals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

4. Sushil Kumar (2012): Sushil bagged silver at the 2012 London Olympics in 66 kg freestyle wrestling. This was his second consecutive medal at the Games.

He is the only Indian to win two individual Olympic medals since India's independence.

5. PV Sindhu (2016): Women’s singles badminton player PV Sindu bagged a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She went down to Spaniard Carolina Marin 19–21, 21–12, 21–15 in the finals. She is India's biggest medal hopeful at the Olympics 2021 in the women's singles event.

6. Mirabai Chanu (2021): Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting division at the Olympics 2021. She scripted history by becoming the first weightlifter to bag a medal since Karnam Malleswari won bronze at the 2000 Sydney Games.

