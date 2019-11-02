Global Institute of Sports Business and Primitive Sports partner to enhance development of sport through data projects in India

Karthik Ranganathan, Director - Primitive Sports and Neel Shah, Program Director - GISB during the signing of the agreement

The Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) provides access to world-class sports-management curriculum and opportunities for relevant industry engagement enabling aspiring sports managers to receive a holistic sports education experience. GISB creates a perfect balance of academic rigour and practical knowledge for students to understand the elements which go into becoming a successful sports manager.

Data has an unparalleled role to play in the performance of athletes today. Through data-driven sports science, athletes can increase their level of performance and uncover their potential to a higher degree.

GISB and Australian-based sports data and analytics company - Primitive Sports have entered into an affiliation to enhance the development of sport through data projects in India. Primitive Sports is currently working to empower and encourage the younger generation in India to play sport while working with some of the top stakeholders in Indian and Australian Sports.

Primitive Sports is recognised for the Annual Sports Analytics Conference (SAC) series that they host across the world that brings Sports and Technology together. The SAC is one of the key sports industry gatherings that has attracted the best in sports technology and is now a part of the Indian sports business conference calendar. They also played an instrumental role in bringing the Richmond Institute of Sports Leadership (RISL) and the Swinburne University of Technology to India for a development program to help students from underprivileged communities develop through sport. Along with Primitive Sports, the RISL was able to monitor and screen the movements of the students and introduce over 2000 students to Australian rules football.

Karthik Ranganathan with the GISB students

Through this affiliation, the aspiring sports managers will get a hands-on opportunity of working with Primitive Sports and understanding the importance of sports science and the crucial role it plays to enhance performance along with being used as a strong tool for developing the sport. Primitive Sports will also conduct classrooms sessions and research projects at GISB which will help the students understand the process of collecting data along with the correct interpretation of data and the various ways in which it can be put to use.

“As future sports industry leaders, it is critical for our students to be updated with the latest trends around sport and the impact that data has on and off the field. We look forward to working with Primitive Sports and helping them to enhance the use of data for the development of sports in India,” said Neel Shah, Program Director, GISB.