Global Institute of Sports Business awarded the Mid-day ‘Excellence in Sports Management Education’ Award

NEWS
10 Jun 2019, 19:01 IST

GISB Chancellor – Gaurav Modwel and Program Director – Neel Shah being felicitated for Excellence in Sports Management Education
The Global Institute of Sports Business has been awarded the Mid-day Excellence in Education award in the category ‘Excellence in Sports Management Education.’ The gala dinner was hosted at Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai in a room filled with pioneers from the Indian education industry. 

The Global Institute of Sports Business is considered to be a ‘disruptor’ within the Sports Management Education space by creating an industry designed and delivered course versus choosing a primarily Academic approach. GISB’s program is built on a real-world practical model of understanding the business of sport through pioneers of the Industry who deliver their expert learning and experience to the students by providing practical assignments & feedback, which creates all round holistic development of each individual. The Program also focuses on self-development and helping students find their strengths which the budding sports managers will use to make a mark in the Industry. 

The Global Institute of Sports Business curates opportunities for the students to learn about sports from both curriculum as well as practical learning. Being an industry designed sports management course, the aspiring sports management professionals spend time on real live projects for sports companies, pitch strategies for new opportunities and even organise sporting events during the duration of the program. Post 12 months, each student goes through a guaranteed 3-month internship period with an organisation aligned with their strengths and interests.  

The institute has also affiliated with leading sports organisations to help enhance the student learning experience. Some of which include the Premier League, SD Eibar (LaLiga), Baseline Ventures and Sportskeeda.

“The Global Institute of Sports Business aims at creating the best sports managers in the world with an in-depth understanding of sport & the business of sport. We are thrilled to have received the Mid-day Excellence in Education award which reflects the fact that people are starting to understand the importance of industry-designed management courses.” said Program Director, Global Institute of Sports Business- Neel Shah

Admissions for India’s first industry designed and certified Post Graduate program in Sports Management is now open. Visit www.gisbindia.com for more details.

