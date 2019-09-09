Global Institute of Sports Business partners with Umass Amherst – Mark H. Mccormack Department of Sport Management creating India’s top destination for Sports Management education

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 09 Sep 2019, 13:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Representational image

MUMBAI, 19 August 2019: In a first-of-its-kind partnership for sports management education in India, the Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) today announced a partnership with The University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management. The partnership provides GISB students with exposure to top-tier sport management coursework taught by full-time professors from the world’s #1 ranked Sport Management Master’s Program. GISB students will be challenged and trained by UMass faculty in core sport management subject areas, while securing a Post Graduate Sport Management degree and studying in India – one of the fastest growing sports markets.

As part of the partnership, GISB will host UMass faculty in Mumbai multiple times a year for week long, on-ground master’s level seminars. GISB students will be immersed in specialized sport management modules covering topics such as Sport Marketing, Consumer Behaviour, Corporate Sponsorship, Fan Engagement, Strategy, and Leadership. Students will also have access to an online learning platform, as well as the McCormack Case Study Collection housed within the McCormack Center for Sport Research & Education. Also, UMass officials will support with the planning and execution for any GISB international study trips organized within North America, building a bridge between GISB students and the McCormack Department’s unrivalled sport industry alumni base.

This partnership provides another boost for GISB which made headlines in 2018 for establishing India’s first internationally certified sports management course. Located in a state of the art campus in the heart of India’s business capital, Mumbai, GISB has been created as an industry-driven approach to sports management education focused on furthering individual growth, fostering student employability and generating sector impact. The Institute was established to address the growing demand for professionals with relevant educational background and training to join the $700 Billion USD global sports industry.

Commenting on the partnership, GISB Program Director, Neel Shah, said, “UMass offers the best post graduate sports management program in the world and I am thrilled that they have made a long-term commitment to educate and empower our future global sports industry leaders at GISB.” He later added, “This partnership aligns with GISB’s vision to provide our students with access to world-class education, exposure and experiences.”

Steve McKelvey, McCormack Department Associate Chair for External Engagement noted, “When our Department procured Mark McCormack’s IMG archives, one of the goals was to continue to expand his innovation legacy on an international level. This multi-year relationship with GISB provides a unique platform for us to further this objective, and positively develop India’s future sport management leaders.”

Will Norton, Director of McCormack Center, helped broker the deal with GISB’s Shah, and said, “In GISB, we see a trusted partner that is committed to providing substantive, industry-designed training for intelligent and driven students looking to impact the Indian sports ecosystem. With over 50 years of proven thought leadership and academic excellence, the McCormack Department is excited to further enrich the post-graduate experience for GISB students, and deliver differentiation for the future leaders of the commercial sport industry.”

The 2019 / 20 batch at GISB begins their Post Graduate Program in Sports Management course on 19th August.