Grant Thornton wins the best Sports Consulting Firm at Assocham’s Sports Excellence awards 2019

Press Release
NEWS
News
5   //    08 Apr 2019, 13:24 IST

Grant Thornton won the best Sports Consulting firm award.
Grant Thornton won the best Sports Consulting firm award.

Striving towards excellence in the sports advisory space, Grant Thornton in India wins the Best Sports Services Consulting Firm at Assocham’s Sports Excellence awards 2019 during their “National Summit & Awards on Sports Business: Infrastructure, Investment, and Merchandising” held in New Delhi.

 The Firm’s impeccable work in upholding India’s flag in organizing world-class sports events has led to this achievement. Grant Thornton in India was appointed as the Project Management Unit for the Hockey World Cup 2018 by the Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha. The Firm has ongoing engagements with the state governments of Punjab and Kerala supporting them in their sports-related initiatives.

 Expressing his delight at receiving the award, Vishesh C Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton India LLP said:

“I am absolutely delighted at this occasion of Grant Thornton being awarded as the sports consultancy of the year. Hockey World Cup was not only the biggest sports consulting project ever, but it also ended up being one of the most successful sports events ever hosted in India. I really hope this has set the standard for the future and I would like to congratulate all our 4,000 plus employees in India and more than 50,000 around the world for the encouragement and work on the ground.”

“We realigned our focus on sports advisory about two years back. In these couple of years, we have seen the growing interest of Governments and the private sector in sports and believe that Grant Thornton has global expertise and credentials to meet their requirements. Going forward, we plan to work closely with Governments, the private sector, federations and other stakeholders in developing competitiveness in the sports sector.

 I would also like to thank our client, dept of Sports, Govt of Odisha for entrusting us with this project and for being a major source of inspiration for our team. The award signifies that we could match their pace and expectations,” said Kunal Sood, Partner, Grant Thornton India LLP.

