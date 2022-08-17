Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 7, August 17

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Khiladis, the two teams which started the first season of Ultimate Kho Kho, will face off once again on August 17.

Mumbai Khiladis will be looking for revenge after the first encounter, where the Giants just destroyed them. The Khiladis would have gained some confidence after defeating the Rajasthan Warriors in their previous game and will be hoping to repeat that performance on Wednesday.

However, they know that Gujarat is not an easy team to beat as they won the first match by a massive margin of 25 points. The Giants will not be taking this game lightly after the Juggernauts showed them that they are not unbeatable in the previous encounter.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis, Match 7, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Mumbai Khiladis bounced back after their first devastating defeat at the hands of the Giants and showed that they are capable of winning. The Giants, on the other hand, will be aiming to sit at the top of the points table and complete a hat-trick of victories.

Despite winning their first match, the Giants should not take this encounter with the Khiladis lightly as their opponents have gained some momentum. Having said that, the Giants still have an upper edge in the match.

Prediction: Giants to win Match 7 of UKK 2022

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

