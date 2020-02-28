Harmilan Bains lowers PU Chitra’s 1500m record as Punjabi University rise in medal charts

Harmilan Bains

Bhubaneswar, February 28: Punjabi University’s Harmilan Kaur Bains improved upon PU Chitra’s All-India Universities women’s 1500m record to steal the limelight on the opening day of the athletics competition in the inaugural Khelo India University Games 2020 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

She led from start to finish to complete her victory in 4:16.68.

Harmilan, a 21-year-old from Patiala, who had shaved a hundredth of a second from PU Chitra’s record time of 4:24.87 earlier, left none in doubt on Friday that she was rising as one of the nation’s metric mile prospects with the fastest time of the year by an Indian woman, over eight seconds faster than her personal best.

Harmilan’s gold was one of the three that the Punjabi University won on Friday to rise in the medal tally to the fourth place with seven gold behind Savitribai Phule Pune University (14), Panjab University (9) and Jain University (8). Shot putter Prabhkirpal Singh and 71kg class weightlifter Harjinder Kaur were their other gold winners.

Panjab University also garnered three gold on Friday, through 10000m runner Jyoti and Greco-Roman wrestlers Lovepreet Singh (77kg class) and Rajneesh (87kg class).

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Lovely Professional University were the only institutions besides Punjabi University to claim multiple gold medals on Friday. Weightlifters Alish R Arockiya (76kg class) and T Dharshini (81kg class) were the stars for Manonmaniam Sundaranar University who now have a total of three gold among their seven-medal haul.

Lovely Professional University’s golden gains came through woman javelin thrower Shilpa and men’s 96kg class weightlifter Gurjeet Singh. The Phagwara university have four gold so far among their nine-medal haul to be ranked in the Top 10 on the medal tally as of Friday evening.

The other eye-catching performance in track and field competition was scripted by Manisha Merel (Sambalpur University) who dominated the women’s long jump in Sherin Abdul Gafoor’s absence owing to an injury. She leapt 6.22m and enhanced her reputation by improving on her 6.20m effort that fetched her the bronze medal in the All-India Inter-University Championships last month.

In a thrilling men’s hockey final, two Bengaluru institutions shared six goals before a penalty shoot-out helped find the winner. Bangalore Central University rallied from a 1-3 deficit thanks to goals by Mutagar Haresh Somappa and NG Somiah in the last seven minutes to take the match into the penalty shoot-out and win it 5-4.

Advertisement

Shivaji University men’s rugby team silenced the home crowd with a facile win over Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in the semifinals and then went on to claim the gold medal with a hard-fought 24-19 victory over Chandigarh University, Mohali. The host university’s women, though, were unstoppable, capping their run with a triumph over Pataliputra University.

A double strike by NV Santhiya in the first-half saw Annamalai University emerge a 2-1 winner over Guru Nanak Dev University in the women’s football semifinals.

The results (all finals):

Athletics:

Men

400m: 1. R Rajesh (University of Madras) 47.36 seconds; 2. Jashan Preet Singh (Lovely Professional University, Phagwara) 47.66; 3. V Gowri Shankar (Mangalore University) 48.03.

1500m: 1. Chaitanya Vilas Holgare (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 3:52.54; 2. Jeeva Saran (University of Madras) 3:53.01; 3. Sunil (Maharashi Dayanand University) 3:53.44.

10000m: 1. Narendra Pratap Singh (Mangalore University) 29:52.76; 2. Santosh Yadav (University of Calicut) 30:46.78; 3. Rohit Yadav (Rajiv Gandhi University) 30:55.95.

110m Hurdles: 1. Ronald Babu (Mahatma Gandhi University) 14.60 seconds; 2. Alden Nornoha (University of Mumbai) 14.64; 3. Veeraraghavendra (University of Madras)14.85.

Long Jump: 1. Mohammed Salih (University of Calicut) 7.44m; 2. Akhil TV Thaiparambil (Mahatma Gandhi University) 7.36; 3. Sunny Kumar (Veer Kunwar Singh University) 7.23.

Shot Put: 1. Prabhkirpal Singh (Punjabi University) 16.68m; 2. Ashish Kumar (Maharashi Dyanand University, Rohtak) 16.26; 3. Shakti Sonlanki (Indira Gandhi University) 16.09.

Javelin Throw: 1. Harish Kumar (Maharaja Ganga Singh University) 71.70m; 2. DP Manu (Mangalore University) 70.58; 3. Mohammed Hadeesh (VBS Purvanchal University) 69.33.

Women

400m: 1. PO Sayana (University of Kerala) 53.99 seconds; 2. Jyothika Sri (Krishna University) 55.38; 3. Ritika Negi (University of Delhi) 56.10.

1500m: 1. Harmilan Bains (Punjabi University) 4:16.68 (New Indian Universities record. Old: 4:24.87, PU Chitra, University of Calicut, 2018); 2. Durga Pramod Deore (Savitriben Phule Pune University) 4:24.26; 3. Ujala (MJP Rohilkhand University) 4:26.40.

10000m: 1. Jyoti (Panjab University) 35:59.58; 2. Sonika (Maharshi Dayanand University) 36:04.30; 3. Rima Patel (Punjabi University) 36:05.55.

100m Hurdles: 1. Yarraji Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 13.77 seconds; 2. K Nandhini (University of Madras) 14.37; 3. Rokeya Khatun (University of Kalyani) 14.55.

Pole Vault: 1. Babita Patel (Prof. Rajendra Singh University) 3.60m; 2. E Baranica (Mangalore University) 3.50; 3. C Anaswara (University of Calicut) 3.40.

Long Jump: 1. Manisha Merel (Sambalpur University 6.22m; 2. Harshini Saravanan (University of Madras) 5.89; 3. Anupama Biju (Mahatma Gandhi University) 5.86.

Shot Put: 1. Kiran Baliyan (Chaudhary Charan Singh University) 15.10m; 2. V Ambika (University of Mysore) 13.92; 3. Srishti Vig (MPJ Rohilkhand University) 13.64.

Javelin Throw: 1. Shilpa (Lovely Professional University) 48.22m; 2. N Hemamalini (University of Madras) 45.79; 3. Karishma Sanil (Gulbarga University) 43.43.

Hockey:

Men: Bangalore Central University 3 (Mutagar Haresh Somappa 30th and 53rd minutes, NG Somiah 59) beat University of Bangalore 3 (Pavan Madivalar 11, Yathish Kumar 24 and BP Somanna) via penalty shoot-out 5-4. Bronze medal play-off: Maharshi Dayanand University 1 (Somjeet 33) beat Banaras Hindu University 0.

Women: ITM University 4 (Anjali Gautam 11 and 46, Upasana Singh 19, Jyoti Pal 43) beat Sambalpur University 1 (Dipti Lakra 14). Bronze medal play-off: Maharshi Dayanand University 2 (Antim 28th minute, Devika Sen 46) beat Ranchi University 1 (Albela Rani Toppo).

Rugby:

Men: Shivaji University 24 (Sridhar 9, Bharat, Vinayak and Prithviraj 5 each) beat Chandigarh University, Mohali 19 (Deepak, Ajay and Disham 5 each, Deepak 4). Bronze medal play-off: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 32 (Ajit Kumar 17, Gouranga 10, Suguda 5) beat Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, 0.

Women: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 31 (Dumini 11, Hupi 10, Rajani and Basanti 5 each) beat Pataliputra University 7 (Sweta 5, Sarita 2). Bronze medal play-off: Lovely Professional University, Phagwara 17 (Neha 7, Teena 5, Monika 5 in extra time) beat Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 12 (Kajal and Saraswati 5 each, Ramneek 2).

Weightlifting:

Men

89kg class: 1. Gurpreet Ralh (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar) 295kg (Snatch 128kg, Clean & Jerk 167kg); 2. Kunwar Vishvajeet Singh (BK University) 282 (129, 153); 3. S Lokchand (Thiruvalluvar University) 276 (124, 152).

96kg class: 1. Gurjeet Singh (Lovely Professional University) 282kg (122, 160); 2. Kanha Tyagi (BK University) 268 (119, 268); 3. Karanpreet Singh (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar) 248 (118, 130).

102kg class: 1. Phiyanshu Bhandari (University of Delhi) 287kg (125, 162); 2. Bhavneet Singh (Panjab University) 286 (126, 160); 3. Vishvjeet Singh (Kurukshetra University) 270 (122, 148).

Women

71kg class: 1. Harjinder Kaur (Punjabi University) 191kg (87, 104); 2. Nikeeta Valmik Kale (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 181 (81, 100); 3. MS Sneha (University of Calicut) 180 (79, 101).

76kg class: 1. Alish R Arockiya (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University) 200kg (85, 115); 2. Rakhi (Punjabi University)181 (80, 101); 3. Swathi Kishore (University of Calicut) 171 (76, 95)

81kg class: 1. T Dharshini (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University) 190 (85, 105); 2. Mayuri Ramachandra Devre (Shivaji University) 172 (77, 95); 3. Thatithuri Satya Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna University)168 (74, 94).

Wrestling:

Men

Freestyle

61kg class: 1. Ankit Sihar (Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Rohtak); 2. Lokpal Goher (Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya,); 3. Saurabh Ashok Patil (Unversity of Mumbai)

74kg class: 1. Praveen Malik (Maharshi Dayanand University); 2. Mukul Mishra (VBS Purvanchal University); 3. Swapnil Prabhakar Kashid (Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University, Solapur).

Greco-Roman

55kg class: 1. Sandeep (Pratap University); 2. Yogesh (Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Sikar University); 3. Rinku (Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology).

77kg class: 1. Lovepreet Singh (Panjab University); 2. Vijender (Kurukshetra University); 3. Raja Kamal Dyal Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University).

87kg class: 1. Rajneesh (Panjab University); 2. Bhupender (Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Sikar University); 3. Vijay Vasant Pawar (Savitribai Phule Pune University).

97kg class: 1. Rohan Rangarav Rande (Shivaji University); 2. Sarfaraj (Guru Nanak Dev University); 3. Shivaya Pujari (Rani Channamma University).

Women

50kg class: 1. Raman Yadav (Barkatullah University); 2. KM Devya Tomar (Chaudhary Charan Singh University); 3. Vandana (Mangalore University).

69kg class: 1. Pooja Yadav (Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad); 2. Ankita Dinesh Gund (Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Marathwada); 3. Preeti (Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani).