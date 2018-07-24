Having relevant knowledge, experience and exposure is essential, GISB is designed to ensure just that: Joy Bhattacharjya

Sagnik Kundu FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 11 // 24 Jul 2018, 21:08 IST

Joy Bhattacharjya

He has been an integral part of the sport and media industry for over almost two decades. Now, Joy Bhattacharjya turns a whole new page as he joins Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB), whose flagship program is the GISB-ISDE Certificate in Sports Management course. The program, which is certified by Madrid, Spain based Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economia (ISDE), is a full-time 20-unit intensive, informative and experiential higher education course specializing in the business of sports.

Bhattacharjya will act as the Head of Industry Relations & Career Mentorship and will also be a part of the Institute Faculty. Previously, he was the head of programming for both the History Channel and National Geographic channel for South Asia, and ESPN Star Sports’ first Indian Head of Production, one of the first Indian sports producers with TWI in 1996.

He followed that up with a seven-year stint as the Team Director of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders and then, worked as the Project Director of the Local Organizing Committee of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which was the most successful FIFA junior event in history, with over 1.3 million spectators across six venues.

In an exclusive interaction, Bhattacharjya, who is the CEO of the Baseline Ventures initiative, Professional Volley League, opens up about his role in GISB, the future of the sports industry in India, and much more. Here are excerpts:

Q> What would you say is the aim of GISB?

The primary aim of GISB is to provide aspiring sports industry professionals with a holistic, practical and personalized journey into the world of sports business. The sports industry is quite unique and GISB has been designed to ensure that individuals have the opportunity to gain relevant knowledge, experience and exposure prior to joining a sports organization. I believe that this is essential, especially now that the sports ecosystem is rapidly expanding.

Q> As part of the faculty, how do you want to impart your knowledge to the students?

Over the course of my 25 years working in Sports and Media, I’ve had an opportunity to be a part of the growth of the global sports industry. And during this time, I’ve been fortunate enough to learn a great deal about the business of sport and the skills and qualities required to achieve success in this industry. I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge and insights with each student and guiding them as they begin their own sports management careers.

Q> How do you feel that GISB’s Industry Affiliate Network will contribute to the students?

At the end of the day, anyone who enrols into a sports management degree program is looking to get a job in the industry once they graduate. The best way to do that is by engaging with the industry throughout the program rather than just waiting until placements to explore professional opportunities. GISB’s Industry Affiliate Network ensures that students will not only have guest lecture sessions with many industry leaders but also get access to relevant Case Studies, Office Visits and live project opportunities which will further their knowledge of the industry.

Also, GISB is guaranteeing internships for all students and professional placement opportunities upon graduation for most of the batch which is something special. It really is a great platform for students to not only figure out which part of the industry they would like to work in, but actually build relationships with employers from many of the top sports organizations throughout their program.

Q> What skills do you consider essential for success in the sports management industry?

There are many hard and soft skills that are essential for success in the sports management industry. If I had to identify just a few then I would say that the most important skill is the ability to be an effective communicator. Communication is a critical component of every position within the sports industry and some of the best people I have worked with over the years have had great verbal and non-verbal communication skills. Besides communication, I would say that the ability to adapt and respond to any situation which may arise is key. This industry is dynamic and those who do well remain positive and continue to move forward no matter what challenges they are faced with.

Q> Where do you see the Indian sports industry in 5 years? What kind of opportunities do you think will be there as compared to now?

The Indian sports industry has had an impressive growth trajectory over the years which will continue into the future. A few years back we couldn’t have imagined hosting a FIFA World Cup in our country and now we have just organized the most successful U-17 FIFA World Cup in the history of the competition. As I look ahead, I see expansion in all areas of the sporting ecosystem especially with regards to the establishment of professional leagues, Government run grassroots programs, sports infrastructure projects and sports entrepreneurial ventures. This makes me confident that there will be plenty of professional opportunities for aspiring sports industry professionals in the years ahead.