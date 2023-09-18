Heisman Trophy Odds and Favorites after Week 3 of College Football

College football is in full swing, and the Heisman Trophy Odds have seen plenty of movement.

Entering the season, the favorite was USC quarterback Caleb Williams who won the award last year. Sam Hartman, Drake Maye and Jordan Travis were also among the early favorites.

Now, after Week 3 of college football, here's the updated list of the top 10 Heisman Trophy odds:

#1 Caleb Williams, QB, USC, +380

To no surprise, Williams is still the betting favorite to win the Heisman, as he's the best quarterback in all of college football.

However, one potential knock on Williams is winning back-to-back Heisman Trophies is that it's something that doesn't happen often. The only player to win the award back-to-back is Archie Griffin, who did so 1974 and 1975.

This season, Williams has led USC to a 3-0 record. He's 55-for-70 for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.

#2 Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington, +550

Penix Jr. is one of the biggest Heisman risers, as he's 84-for-113 for 1,332 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception.

Penix has helped lead the Huskies to a 3-0 start and will host Cal next week. The first real test for Washington is in Week 7 as the Huskies host Oregon.

#3 Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas, +700

Ewers made a statement to win the Heisman two weeks ago when Texas went into Alabama and beat the Crimson Tide.

Ewers is 54-for-89 for 740 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Considering how well the Longhorns are playing, Texas is favored to win the Big 12.

#4 Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame, +1100

Hartman could either shoot up this list or fall quite a bit depending on next week's game.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET in a massive game. If Notre Dame wins, and Hartman looks good, he could very well be in the top three come next.

#5 Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State, +1500

Rounding out the top five of Heisman Trophy odds is Florida State's quarterback Travis.

Travis is 53-for-84 for 729 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. If Travis can lead FSU to the college football playoffs and an ACC title, he would have a very real chance of winning the Heisman.

Rest of the top-10 Heisman Trophy odds

6. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado, +1800

7. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU, +2200

8. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon, +2500

9. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan, +2500

10. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State, +2800

Poll : Do you think Caleb Williams will win back-to-back Heismans? Yes No 0 votes