"History Created"- Fans react to India winning squash mixed doubles gold at Asian Games 2023

The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu emerged triumphant in the squash mixed doubles event at the 19th Asian Games. The pair beat Malaysia’s Aifa Azman Binti and Mohammad Syafiq Kamal 2-0 in the final to win gold. This was the first time the mixed doubles category was included in the Asian Games roster. Therefore, this makes the Indian duo the inaugural winners of the category.

Despite what the scoreline suggests, the match was a tough contest for the Indian duo. Both pairs challenged each other for every point with no team creating a lead of more than two points at any instance in the first set. At game point for Malaysia, the Indian team sat two points adrift. A remarkable rally of points followed with Harinder and Dipika winning three points in a row to take the first set.

The second set began much more comfortably for the Indians. Following the loss of the first set, the Malaysians looked out of touch as the Indians led 9-3. However, the determined Malaysian pair bounced back. They took seven points in a row to propel them into the lead.

With the score now 9-10 in favor of the Malaysians, they once again found themselves on game point looking to take the match to the final set. Harinder and Dipika managed to find form once again and stopped the run of points for the Malaysian duo. They won two quick points to win the set 11-10 once again.

They became the first-ever mixed doubles pair to win gold at the Asian Games with the event being introduced for the first time in the Asian Games roster. Dipika Pallikal finally added an Asian Games gold to her kitty with her previous best being a silver in the team event at the 2014 edition. This was her second medal of the games after the bronze won in the team event alongside Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa, and Anahat Singh.

For Harinder, it’s his best-ever Asian Games outing. This is his second gold of the tournament. Earlier, he won gold in the team event alongside Saurav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh, and Mahesh Mangaonkar.

The Indian fans were elated and here are some of their best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Indian Squash in Asian Games

The Indian squad continued its strong performance at the 19th Asian Games. With this victory, India added its second gold in squash at the Asian Games. India's two golds came in mixed doubles and the men's team event. In addition, bronze was won by India in the women's team event and by Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh in the mixed doubles event.

Saurav Ghosal further added a squash medal at these games by winning a silver medal in the men's singles event. This is India's only singles event squash medal in these games. The squash events have now concluded at the Asian Games with India bringing home 5 medals.