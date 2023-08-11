ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifiers 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Americas Qualifiers for the 2024 ICC U19 Men's World Cup will run from August 11 to 17, 2023. Cricket Canada has reserved the hosting rights for the tournament.

The Qualifiers will see Canada, the USA, Bermuda, and Argentina compete in a double round-robin format to claim a solitary spot in the main event in Sri Lanka.

Suriname was initially scheduled to take part but has withdrawn since. All the matches are set to take place at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club in Toronto, and the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City.

Canada U19 have dominated the regional qualifiers in the past, having won the previous four editions of the Americas qualifiers from 2013-2019. Canada was given the automatic spot into the 2022 edition of the World Cup as the qualifiers could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their U19 players were chosen after the National trial matches were held in King City in May 2023. Meanwhile, USA chose their U19 players after their National Championships, which were held in California in June 2023.

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifiers 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: August 11 - Canada U19 v Argentina U19, Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club - 8:00 PM.

Match 2: August 11 - USA U19 v Bermuda U19, Maple Leaf Cricket Club - 8:00 PM

Match 3: August 12 - Canada U19 v USA U19, Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club - 8:00 PM.

Match 4: August 12 - Bermuda U19 v Argentina U19, Maple Leaf Cricket Club - 8:00 PM.

Match 5: August 14 - Argentina U19 v USA U19, Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club - 8:00 PM.

Match 6: August 14 - Canada U19 v Bermuda U19, Maple Leaf Cricket Club - 8:00 PM.

Match 7: August 15 - Canada U19 v Argentina U19, Maple Leaf Cricket Club - 8:00 PM.

Match 8: August 15 - Bermuda U19 v USA U19, Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club - 8:00 PM.

Match 9: August 17 - Argentina U19 v USA U19, Maple Leaf Cricket Club - 8:00 PM.

Match 11: August 17 - Canada U19 v USA U19, Maple Leaf Cricket Club - 8:00 PM.

Match 12: August 17 - Bermuda U19 v Argentina U19, Maple Leaf Cricket Club - 8:00 PM.

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifiers 2023: Live Streaming details

The tournament will not be available for live streaming/telecast across any of the TV channels or apps across India.

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifiers 2023: Full Squads

Bermuda Men U19

Zakao Hart, Jermal Proctor, Zeri Tomlinson, Keegan Jones, Luke Horan, Isaiah O'Brien, Luke Fulton, Sa-Qui Robinson, Omari DeShields, Callum MacFarlane, Kieron Richardson, Diane Dowling, Terron Webb, James McFarlane.

United States of America Men U19

Rishi Ramesh (Captain), Aarin Nadkarni, Aaryan Batra, Amogh Arepally, Arjun Mahesh, Arya Garg, Aryan Satheesh, Ateendra Subramanian, Bhavya Mehta, Khush Bhalala, Parth Patel, Pranav Chettipalayam, Siddarth Kappa Utkarsh Srivastava.

Argentina Men U19

Lucas Rossi, Theo Vreugdenhil, Julian Cardenas, Lucas Pereyra, Felipe Neves, Dimas Del Rio, Egon Ferioli, Owen Kirschbaum, Lucas Migliorelli, Ignacio Mosquera, Felipe Pinto, Tomas Rossi, Tom Orochimaru and Maximo Veliz.

