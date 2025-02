INBL Pro League 2025: Full schedule, match timings, squads, and live-streaming details for Indian National Basketball League

The Indian National Basketball League (INBL), also known as the INBL Pro League 2025, got underway on Sunday, February 2. The 23-day campaign will have six teams to compete, with the main goal of developing Indian basketball.

Notably, the INBL was founded in 2021. In the first season in 2022-23, only Indian players were allowed to compete. Chennai Heat won the first-ever INBL title after defeating Bengaluru Kings in the final.

Later in May 2024, the league was rebranded as INBL Pro League, with August being the start date. However, the league didn’t go ahead as planned due to legal disputes. In December 2024, it was announced that INBL Pro U25 would begin in February 2025.

This year’s INBL Pro League competition has six teams, namely Chennai Heat, Punjab Warriors, Delhi Dribblers, Gujarat Stallions, Hyderabad Falcons and Mumbai Titans. All the matches will take place at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

INBL Pro League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, February 2

Match 1, Delhi Dribblers vs Mumbai Titans, 7:00 PM

Monday, February 3

Match 2, Hyderabad Falcons vs Gujarat Stallions, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, February 4

Match 3, Punjab Warriors vs Chennai Heat, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, February 5

Match 4, Chennai Heat vs Gujarat Stallions, 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 6

Match 5, Delhi Dribblers vs Hyderabad Falcons, 7:00 PM

Friday, February 7

Match 6, Mumbai Titans vs Punjab Warriors, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 8

Match 7, Delhi Dribblers vs Chennai Heat, 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 8, Punjab Warriors vs Gujarat Stallions, 7:00 PM

Monday, February 10

Match 9, Mumbai Titans vs Hyderabad Falcons, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Match 10, Gujarat Stallions vs Delhi Dribblers, 5:00 PM

Match 11, Hyderabad Falcons vs Punjab Warriors, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Match 12, Mumbai Titans vs Chennai Heat, 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 13

Match 13, Punjab Warriors vs Delhi Dribblers, 5:00 PM

Match 14, Hyderabad Falcons vs Chennai Heat, 7:00 PM

Friday, February 14

Match 15, Gujarat Stallions vs Mumbai Titans, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 15

Match 16, Delhi Dribblers vs Mumbai Titans, 5:00 PM

Match 17, Gujarat Stallions vs Hyderabad Falcons, 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 18, Chennai Heat vs Punjab Warriors, 7:00 PM

Monday, February 17

Match 19, Gujarat Stallions vs Chennai Heat, 5:00 PM

Match 20, Hyderabad Falcons vs Delhi Dribblers, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, February 18

Match 21, Hyderabad Falcons vs Mumbai Titans, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, February 19

Match 22, Delhi Dribblers vs Chennai Heat, 5:00 PM

Match 23, Gujarat Stallions vs Punjab Warriors, 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 20

Match 24, Mumbai Titans vs Gujarat Stallions, 7:00 PM

Friday, February 21

Match 25, Delhi Dribblers vs Punjab Warriors, 5:00 PM

Match 26, Chennai Heat vs Mumbai Titans, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 22

Match 27, Punjab Warriors vs Hyderabad Falcons, 5:00 PM

Match 28, Delhi Dribblers vs Gujarat Stallions, 7:00 PM

Monday, February 24

Match 29, Punjab Warriors vs Mumbai Titans, 5:00 PM

Match 30, Chennai Heat vs Hyderabad Falcons, 7:00 PM

INBL Pro League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Indian fans can watch the INBL Pro League 2025 on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Liv and JioTV will livestream the competition for fans in India.

INBL Pro League 2025: Full squads

Chennai Heat

Arvind Muthu Krishnan, Sejin Mathew, Jaideep Rathore, Arvinder Singh, Deepak Choudhary, Dheeraj Reddy

Gujarat Stallions

Sahaij Sekhon, Poiyamozhi Baladhaneshwar, Amarendra Nayak, Prince Tyagi, Jitendra Kumar Sharma, Akash Hooda

Hyderabad Falcons

Harsh Dagar, Kushal Singh, Rishabh Mathur, Prashant Singh Rawat, Sumanth Sathya, Riyanshu Negi

Punjab Warriors

Harsh Wardhan Tomar, Gurbaz Sandhu, Princepal Singh, Vaisakh Manoj, Brijesh Tiwari, Nitish Beniwal

Mumbai Titans

Arjun Lal Chand Yadav, Aryan, Aaron Verghese Blessen, Lokendra Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Pranav Prince

Delhi Dribblers

Pratyanshu Tomar, Nawaz Singh Panaich, Lokeshwaran M, Piyush Meena, Sahil, Jeshua Pinto

