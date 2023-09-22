India Basketball Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

Although the Asian Games 2023 technically began on Tuesday, September 19, the sporting event will officially be kickstarted with an opening ceremony on September 23 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

India have sent a 655-member contingent to participate in 41 different disciplines out of 61, including basketball. India have sent a 20-member squad that will participate in three different basketball categories.

India will be participating in the 5v5 Women, 3x3 Men, and 3x3 Women categories. Indian Men 5v5 will not be participating in the 19th Asian Games courtesy of the Sports Ministry's policy.

As per the policy, only Indian teams that are ranked among the top eight in Asia get to participate in the Asian Games 2023. With the 3x3 format getting recognized as an Olympic sport, the Indian men's team will be participating in the shorter half-court format.

Asian Games 2023: Basketball Schedule for India Matches (All Times as per IST)

Women's 5x5

Wednesday, 27th September

Women's Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs Indonesia, 5:30 PM IST

Friday, 29th September

Women's Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs Mongolia, 5:30 PM IST

Sunday, 1st October

Women's Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs China, 5:30 PM IST

Monday, 2nd October

Women's Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)

Tuesday, 3rd October

Women's Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)

Thursday, 5th October

Women's Final - TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM IST (If India qualify)

Women 3x3

Monday, 25th September

Women's Round Robin (Pool A) - India vs Uzbekistan, 11:20 AM IST

Wednesday, 27th September

Women's Round Robin (Pool A) - India vs China, 4:55 PM IST

Saturday, 30th September

Women's Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)

Sunday, 1st October

Women's Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)

Women's Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify) - 5:30 PM IST

Men 3x3

Monday, 25th September

Men's Round Robin (Pool C) - India vs Malaysia, 12:10 PM IST

Wednesday, 27th September

Men's Round Robin (Pool C) - India vs Macau-China, 12:10 PM IST

Friday, 28th September

Men's Round Robin (Pool C) - India vs China, 5:20 PM IST

Saturday, 30th September

Men's Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)

Sunday, 1st October

Men's Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)

Men's Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify) - 6:00 PM IST

Asian Games 2023: Basketball (India's Squad)

Indian men's basketball 3x3 team: Sejin Mathew, Amrendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, and Lokendra Singh

India women's basketball 3x3 team: Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju, Siya Deodhar, Kavya Singla, and Vaishnavi Yadav

India women's basketball 5v5 team: Manmeet Kaur, Stephy Nixon, Poonam Chaturvedi, Madhu Kumari, Shireen Vijay Limaye, Nishanthi Masilamani, Sanjana Ramesh, Sreekala Rani, Sruthy Rathinavel, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Sathiya Senthilkumar, and Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch the Indian Basketball Team?

Sony Sports Network have the exclusive rights to telecast the Asian Games 2023 in India. Hence, you could catch the selective games on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.