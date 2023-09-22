India Basketball Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

Although the Asian Games 2023 technically began on Tuesday, September 19, the sporting event will officially be kickstarted with an opening ceremony on September 23 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
India have sent a 655-member contingent to participate in 41 different disciplines out of 61, including basketball. India have sent a 20-member squad that will participate in three different basketball categories.
India will be participating in the 5v5 Women, 3x3 Men, and 3x3 Women categories. Indian Men 5v5 will not be participating in the 19th Asian Games courtesy of the Sports Ministry's policy.
As per the policy, only Indian teams that are ranked among the top eight in Asia get to participate in the Asian Games 2023. With the 3x3 format getting recognized as an Olympic sport, the Indian men's team will be participating in the shorter half-court format.
Asian Games 2023: Basketball Schedule for India Matches (All Times as per IST)
Women's 5x5
Wednesday, 27th September
Women's Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs Indonesia, 5:30 PM IST
Friday, 29th September
Women's Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs Mongolia, 5:30 PM IST
Sunday, 1st October
Women's Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs China, 5:30 PM IST
Monday, 2nd October
Women's Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)
Tuesday, 3rd October
Women's Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)
Thursday, 5th October
Women's Final - TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM IST (If India qualify)
Women 3x3
Monday, 25th September
Women's Round Robin (Pool A) - India vs Uzbekistan, 11:20 AM IST
Wednesday, 27th September
Women's Round Robin (Pool A) - India vs China, 4:55 PM IST
Saturday, 30th September
Women's Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)
Sunday, 1st October
Women's Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)
Women's Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify) - 5:30 PM IST
Men 3x3
Monday, 25th September
Men's Round Robin (Pool C) - India vs Malaysia, 12:10 PM IST
Wednesday, 27th September
Men's Round Robin (Pool C) - India vs Macau-China, 12:10 PM IST
Friday, 28th September
Men's Round Robin (Pool C) - India vs China, 5:20 PM IST
Saturday, 30th September
Men's Quarter-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)
Sunday, 1st October
Men's Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)
Men's Final - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify) - 6:00 PM IST
Asian Games 2023: Basketball (India's Squad)
Indian men's basketball 3x3 team: Sejin Mathew, Amrendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, and Lokendra Singh
India women's basketball 3x3 team: Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju, Siya Deodhar, Kavya Singla, and Vaishnavi Yadav
India women's basketball 5v5 team: Manmeet Kaur, Stephy Nixon, Poonam Chaturvedi, Madhu Kumari, Shireen Vijay Limaye, Nishanthi Masilamani, Sanjana Ramesh, Sreekala Rani, Sruthy Rathinavel, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Sathiya Senthilkumar, and Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu
Asian Games 2023: Where to watch the Indian Basketball Team?
Sony Sports Network have the exclusive rights to telecast the Asian Games 2023 in India. Hence, you could catch the selective games on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.