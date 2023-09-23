India Ju-Jitsu & Kurash schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

The prestigious multinational sporting event, Asian Games 2023 is all set to begin with a buzzing opening ceremony on September 23rd in Hangzhou, China. Over 40 different sports will be contested throughout the tournament, one of which being various disciplines of martial arts.

Ju-Jitsu and Kurash, two of the traditional martial arts, have distinct origins, techniques, and rules and are set to feature in the 19th Asian Games. Ju-Jitsu is a Japanese martial art known for its extensive range of techniques, including joint locks, throws, and strikes, with an emphasis on self-defense and combat applications.

Kurash, on the other hand, is a Central Asian martial art and folk wrestling style that primarily includes grappling, throws, and holds, with a focus on sport and competition. While Ju-Jitsu's practices are broader and encircle striking and submissions, Kurash is centered on ground-based grappling and throws.

Among a large pool of athletes taking part from different corners of the country, there is a talented mix of Indian martial artists. Out of a 655-member strong Indian contingent, a total of 16 men and women are slated to feature across Ju-Jitsu and Kurash.

Moreover, there will be a total of eight Ju-Jitsu events played during the Asian Games 2023. As far as Kurash is concerned, it has seven events scheduled. Both sports will take place at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium, which is located in Hangzhou's Linpu Town, Xiaoshan District.

Asian Games 2023: India's martial arts squad

Ju-Jitsu

Men's squad

62 KG - Kamal Singh and Tarun Yadav

85 KG - Amarjeet Singh and Uma Maheshwar

Women's squad

48 KG - Nanvya Pandey and Anwesha Deb

52 KG - Rohini Kalam and Anupama Swain

57 KG - Angitha Shyju

63 KG - Kiran Kumari

Kurash

Men's squad

66 KG - Keshav

81 KG - Vishal Ruhil

90 KG - Yash Kumar Chauhan

Women's squad

52 KG - Pincky Balhara and Suchika Tariyal

87 KG - Jyoti Tokas

Asian Games 2023: India's Martial Arts Schedule

While Ju-Jitsu is scheduled to be played between the 5th and 7th of October, martial arts enthusiasts will be able to witness Kurash between the 30th of September and the 2nd of October.

Kurash

30th September

Session 1 - 6:30 to 9:30 IST - Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals (Men's & Women's)

Session 2 - 11:30 to 14:00 IST - Semifinals & Final (Men's & Women's)

1st October

Session 1 - 6:30 to 9:30 IST - Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals (Men's & Women's)

Session 2 - 11:30 to 14:00 IST - Semifinals & Final (Men's & Women's)

2nd October

Session 1 - 6:30 to 9:30 IST - Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals (Men's & Women's)

Session 2 - 11:30 to 14:00 IST - Semifinals & Final (Men's & Women's)

Ju-Jitsu

5th October

Session 1 - 6:30 to 11:00 IST - Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final

Session 2 - 12:30 to 16:30 IST - Medal matches (Men's & Women's)

6th October

Session 1 - 6:30 IST - Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final (Men's & Women's)

Session 2 - 12:30 to 16:30 IST - Medal matches (Men's & Women's)

7th October

Session 1 - 6:30 IST - Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final (Men's & Women's)

Session 2 - 12:30 to 16:30 IST - Medal matches (Men's & Women's)

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch?

Fans in India will be able to enjoy Asian Games 2023 martial arts and other sports live on Sony Sports TV channels. Moreover, it can also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.