India at Olympics 2021 (Day 15, 7th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

India enters Day 15 of the Olympics 2021 with five medals and will look to add two more to their tally on Saturday.

Aditi Ashok retained second place on Day 3 of the Women's Individual Golf Event. She is in the race to make it to the final round. An excellent performance by her on Saturday will see India get closer to winning another medal.

Alongside her, Diksha Dagar will also represent India and will look to finish her campaign on a high. She hasn't been impressive at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 but will surely have a lot of takeaways from her debut appearance.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra are in contention for a medal. Both athletes have performed well so far and will surely want to return home with a medal.

On that note, here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 15 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 15, 7th August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra, 4:30 PM

Golf

Women's Individual Round 4 - Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar, 3:00 AM

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 65kg (Bronze Medal Match) - Bajrang Punia vs TBD, approx. 3:45 PM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 15, 7th August): Live Streaming Details

The Sony Sports Network will telecast the events in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Fans can also catch live action via the SonyLIV app or website. Doordarshan will also telecast the event for fans in India.

Sportskeeda will also provide fans with updates on live blogs for the above-mentioned events.

