India at Olympics 2021 Day 2 (25 July) in Photos

On the second day of the Olympics 2021, several Indian athletes were in action. While some rose to expectations, others will return home with shattered medal hopes.

Indians competed in 14 different events across nine sports — archery, hockey, tennis, table tennis, shooting, badminton, boxing, rowing, and sailing.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, veteran boxer MC Mary Kom and shining table tennis star Manika Batra nailed their performances on the second day of the Summer Games.

Meanwhile, table tennis player G Sathiyan, tennis women's doubles pair Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina and 10m rifle shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar were among the few upsets of the day.

Let's take a glance at the events of the day and results at Olympics 2021:

1.Shooting:

10m air pistol women's qualification - Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to qualify for the women's 10m air pistol finals at the Olympics 2021 on Sunday. A technical issue with her pistol hampered world No 2 Manu's flow and this reflected on her final results.

The 19-year-old Manu had a qualification score of 575/600, while Yashaswini scored 574.

Shooting - Manu Bhaker in action

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal in action (Olympics 2021)

Skeet men's qualification - Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh

On day 1 of the competition, a total of three rounds took place. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa hit 73/75 targets and Mairaj hit 71/75 targets. At the end of day 1, neither featured in the top-6 who progress to the all-important final.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Angad Vir Singh

10m air rifle men's qualification - Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar

India's ace shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar failed to qualify for the medal round in the men's 10m air rifle after finishing 26th and 32nd respectively. Deepak scored 624.7 points while Divyansh Singh Panwar gathered 622.8 points in the qualification round.

Divyansh Singh Panwar crashed out of the Olympics 2021

Rowing

Lightweight men's double sculls: Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls after clocking 6:51.36 in the repechage round.

Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh ( Indian rowers) Pic credit:AFP

Badminton

Women's singles group stage - PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu defeated Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in the women's singles group J match to start her Olympic campaign. She will next face Hong Kong’s world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi.

PV Sindhu (Olympics 2021)

Tennis

Women's doubles first round - Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina

Indian women's tennis duo Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina suffered a loss to Ukraine's Lyudmyla Viktorivna Kichenok and Nadiia Viktorivna Kichenok in the first round. The Ukaranian duo came from behind to win the match 0-6, 7-6, 10-8.

Boxing

Women's 51kg - MC Mary Kom

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) entered the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia 4-1 in the opening round on Sunday.

Boxing - Olympics: Day 2

Men's 63kg - Manish Kaushik

Indian boxer Manish Kaushik (63kg) on Sunday bowed out of the men's lightweight category after losing to Great Britain's Luke McCormack 1-4 in round 32.

Boxing - Olympics: Day 2

Sailing

Women's radial and men's laser - Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan

Nethra Kumanan was placed 27th after two races while Vishnu Saravanan was 14th after his first race.

They will take part in ten qualifying races each and have to be placed in the top-10 overall to qualify for the final in their respective categories.

Vishnu’s second qualifying race, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed to Monday due to bad weather.

Vishnu Saravanan

Nethra Kumanan

Table Tennis

Men's singles Round 2 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Indian paddler G Sathiyan on Sunday crashed out of the men's singles event after losing to Hong Kong's Lam Siu Hang. Sathiyan went down 3-4 to Hang.

Table Tennis - Olympics: Day 2

Women's table tennis - Manika Batra

India's table tennis star Manika Batra made a stunning comeback against world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women's singles third round. Manika defeated the world No. 32 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7.

Table Tennis - Manika Batra stuns Ukaranian World No 32

Swimming

Women's 100m backstroke Heat 1 - Maana Patel

Maana Patel failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke semi-finals on Sunday. The Indian swimmer recorded 1:05:20 seconds in Heat 1.

Swimming - Maana Patel

Men's 100m backstroke Heat 3 - Srihari Nataraj

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj failed to qualify for the men's 100m backstroke semi-finals on Sunday.

Swimming - Srihari Nataraj

Hockey

Men's: India vs Australia

The Indian men's hockey team was hammered 1-7 by world no.1 Australia in its second Pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Dilpreet Singh scored the consolation for India. Tim Brand, Joshua Beltz, Daniel James Beale, Flynn Andrew Ogilvie and Jeremy Thomas Hayward scored a goal each for Australia.

Hockey - Ind Vs Aus

That was day 2. July 26th will be another day where the Indian athletes will look to win a medal.

Athletes to look out for (26 July): Indian men's team vs Kazakhstan men's team (Archery), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty in badminton Men's Doubles, Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal in table tennis.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K