India at Olympics 2021 (Day 2, 25th July) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

We're all set to enter the second day of the Tokyo Olympics 2021. On Day 1, Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal for India. Spurred on by her success, the Indians will, no doubt, be hoping to see a few more medals added to their tally on Day 2.
On Sunday, Indians will compete in 14 different events across nine sports — archery, hockey, tennis, table tennis, shooting, badminton, boxing, rowing, and sailing.
Here's a look at India's schedule for Olympics 2021 on Sunday:
India at Olympics 2021 (Day 2, 25th July): Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Shooting
10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification - Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal, 5:30 AM
10m Air Pistol Women's Final - Subject to qualification, 7:45 AM
Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh, 6:30 AM
10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar, 9:30 AM
Rowing
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls: Repechage Round 2 - Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh, 6:40 AM
Badminton
Women's Singles Group Stage - PV Sindhu, 7:10 AM
Tennis
Women's Doubles First Round - Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, 7:30 AM
Sailing
Women's Laser Radial Round 1 - Nethra Kumanan, 8:35 AM
Laser Radial Women's Race 2 - Nethra Kumanan, 9:30 AM
Table Tennis
Men's Singles Round 2 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, 11:05 AM
Swimming
Women's 100m Backstroke Heat 1 - Maana Patel, 3:32 PM
Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3 - Srihari Nataraj, 4:26 PM
Boxing
Prelims - Round of 32 - Women's 51kg - MC Mary Kom, 1:30 PM
Prelims - Round of 32 - Men's 63kg - Manish Kaushik, 3:06 PM
Hockey
Men's: India vs Australia, Pool A - 3:00 PM
India at Olympics 2021 (Day 2, 25th July): Live-Streaming Details
Sony Sports Network has acquired the Olympic 2021 hosting rights and will telecast the matches. Fans can catch Indian players in action on the SonyLIV website and app.
