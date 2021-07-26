India at Olympics 2021 (Day 4, 27th July) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

The fourth day of the Olympics 2021 will see 12 Indian athletes in action.

The 12 players competing on Tuesday are Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Manu Bhaker, Lovlina Borgohain, Vishnu Saravanan, Nethra Kumanan, Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Sharath Kamal Achanta.

Additionally, the Indian hockey team will lock horns with Spain in their upcoming Group A fixture.

With several stars in action on Day 4, let's quickly run you through the schedule.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 4, 27th July): Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Badminton

Men's Doubles Group Stage - Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs. Sean Vardy & Ben Lane 8:30 AM

Boxing

Women's Welterweight Round of 16 - Nadine Apetz vs. Lovlina Borgohain, 10:57 AM

Hockey

Men's Pool A - India vs. Spain, 6:30 AM

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 5 - Nethra Kumanan, 8:35 AM

Women's Laser Radial Race 6 - Nethra Kumanan, 9:50 AM

Men's Laser Radial Race 4 - Vishnu Saravanan, 8:45 AM

Men's Laser Radial Race 5 - Vishnu Saravanan, 10:00 AM

Men's Laser Radial Race 5 - Vishnu Saravanan, 11:15 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 1 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 11:20 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 1 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 12:15 PM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 1 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 1:10 APM

Shooting

Mixed 10m Air Pistol Qualifications - Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary, 5:30 AM

Mixed 10m Air Pistol Medal Match - Subject to qualification, 7:30 AM

Mixed 10m Air Rifle Qualifications - Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Singh Panwar, 9:45 AM

Mixed 10m Air Rifle Medal Match - Subject to qualification, 11:45 AM

Table Tennis

Men's singles - Ma Long vs. Sharath Kamal Achanta, 8:30 AM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 4, 27th July): Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has acquired the hosting rights and will telecast the matches played at the Olympics 2021. Fans can catch Indian players in action via the SonyLIV website & app too.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Arjun Panchadar