India at Olympics 2021 (Day 5, 28th July) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

Ten Indian athletes will be in action on the fifth day of the Olympics 2021 in Tokyo.

The ten players competing on Wednesday are Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari, B. Sai Praneeth, PV Sindu, Pooja Rani, Arun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh, Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar. They will compete across xis different sports.

Additionally, the Indian Women's hockey team will go up against Great Britain in their upcoming Group A fixture.

Let's take a look at India's schedule for Day 5 at Olympics 2021:

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 5, 28th July): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Archery

Men's individual 1/32 eliminations - Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin, 7:31 AM

Men's individual 1/32 eliminations - Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov, 12:30 PM

Women's individual 1/32 eliminations - Deepika Kumari vs Karma, 2:14 PM

Badminton

Women's singles group stage - PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi, 7:30 AM

Men's singles group stage - B. Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw, 2:30 PM

Boxing

Women's middleweight round of 16 - Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib, 2:33 PM

Hockey

Women's pool A - Great Britain vs India, 6:30 AM

Rowing

Men's lightweight double sculls semi-finals - Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh, 8:00 AM

Sailing

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 2 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 8:35 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 3 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 9:30 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 4 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 10:25 AM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 5, 28th July): Live streaming details

Sony Sports Network has acquired the Olympics 2021 hosting rights and will telecast the matches. Fans can catch Indian players in action on the SonyLIV website and app.

