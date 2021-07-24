Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 2, 25 July)? Events, predictions and favorites

The second day of the Olympics 2021 will witness several Indian stars in action. They will compete across nine sports on Sunday and will look to bag more medals. With Mirabai Chanu opening the medal-tally account for India, fans will want to see the numbers rise as the days pass by.

With that said, here are our predictions for Day 2 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 2, 25th July): Events

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification - Manu Bhaker & Yashaswini Deswal, 5:30 AM

10m Air Pistol Women's Final - Subject to qualification, 7:45 AM

Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan & Angad Vir Singh, 6:30 AM

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - Deepak Kumar & Divyansh Singh Panwar, 9:30 AM

Rowing

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls: Repechage Round 2 - Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh, 6:40 AM

Badminton

Women's Singles Group Stage - PV Sindhu, 7:10 AM

Tennis

Women's Doubles First Round - Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, 7:30 AM

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Round 1 - Nethra Kumanan, 8:35 AM

Laser Radial Women's Race 2 - Nethra Kumanan, 9:30 AM

Table Tennis

Men's Singles Round 2 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, 11:05 AM

Swimming

Women's 100m Backstroke Heat 1 - Maana Patel, 3:32 PM

Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3 - Srihari Nataraj, 4:26 PM

Boxing

Prelims - Round of 32 - Women's 51kg - MC Mary Kom, 1:30 PM

Prelims - Round of 32 - Men's 63kg - Manish Kaushik, 3:06 PM

Hockey

Men's: India vs Australia, Pool A - 3:00 PM

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 2, 25th July) predictions: Who can win medals?

Daihatsu Yonex Japan Open - Day 3

The Indian shooters competing on Sunday stand a high chance of bagging a medal for India. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, competing in the Women's Doubles Tennis event, are facing tough opponents and have a slim chance of getting through the first round of the event.

PV Sindhu also faces a stiff challenge and will have to toil hard to progress to the knockout stage of the event. The Indians are highly unlikely to win a medal in rowing and sailing too.

Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel will put in their best efforts to bring home a medal for India. Indian boxer Manish Kaushik might miss out on a medal as well, whereas Mary Kom could clinch a medal for her county.

