India at Olympics Day 0 (23 July) roundup: Archery results and Opening Ceremony updates

After softball and football, rowing and archery events of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 kickstarted with Indian athletes finally getting into action. Although none of the Indian rowers were in action on Friday, the archers had their ranking rounds in place.

From the men's side, the trio of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai were in action. From the women's end, Deepika Kumari drew arrows to aim for the bull's eye. So, how did they fare on the first day? Let's find out.

Women's individual ranking round - Deepika Kumari finishes ninth

A lot was expected from the World No. 1 Deepika Kumari when she stepped into the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. However, it was South Korea's An San who grabbed the limelight with an Olympic record, posting a score of 680. Deepika finished ninth in the qualifiers with an overall score of 663.

She will face Bhutan's Karma in the round of 64 on Wednesday. If she continues on her victorious path, she will face South Korea's An San in the quarter-finals.

Men's individual ranking round - Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai finish outside top 30

On a disappointing day for the men, Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai finished outside the top 30. The trio posted scores of 656, 653, and 652 respectively.

Owing to Pravin's higher score, India has decided to field him in the mixed event instead of Atanu Das. The ninth-seeded Indians will square off against eighth-seeded Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

The duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav have been seeded at the 9th position for the upcoming Mixed Archery Matches.



The duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav have been seeded at the 9th position for the upcoming Mixed Archery Matches.

While Tarundeep will lock horns with Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin in the men's first round, Atanu will face Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng. Pravin, the only Indian to score a lower-seeded first-round opponent, will be up against ROC's Galsan Bazarzhapov.

The men's archery team will face off against eighth-seeded Kazakhstan on Monday. The women's archery team has not qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent in Opening Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Manpreet Singh and Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Indian contingent marched into the Olympic Stadium with Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh as flagbearers. They were 21st in the Parade of Nations Order, with only 19 athletes and six officials in attendance.

Manpreet Singh and Mary Kom leading the Indian Contingent 😍



Manpreet Singh and Mary Kom leading the Indian Contingent

The ceremony wasn't bereft of controversy for India. When the Indian contingent walked out, broadcaster Sony split their screens in half to show Sports Minister Anurag Thaku's reaction as well. Many fans believe that it should have been all about the athletes at the Olympics.

