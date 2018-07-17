India on Track and ISDE partner to establish GISB that will offer India’s first internationally certified sports management course

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 67 // 17 Jul 2018, 13:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Industry veterans to serve as course faculty at GISB. Ashish Shah - CEO of Delhi Dynamos (left) and Joy Bhattacharjya - CEO of Pro Volleyball (right) are two of them.

MUMBAI — India On Track, a leading sports development and management organization and Madrid, Spain based Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economía (ISDE) a globally renown Law and Business educational institution, jointly announced today the establishment of the Global Institute of Sports Business. The partnership between India On Track and ISDE will create India’s first internationally certified Sports Management course and bring together world-class academic curriculum combined with industry engagement and practical application opportunities.

Located in a state of the art campus in the heart of India’s business capital, Mumbai, the Global Institute of Sports Business has been created as an industry-driven approach to sports management education focused on furthering individual growth, fostering student employability and generating sector impact. The Institute was established to address the growing demand for professionals with relevant educational background and training to join the $700 Billion USD global sports industry.

The flagship program at the Global Institute of Sports Business is the GISB-ISDE Certificate in Sports Management course. This is a full-time 20-unit intensive, informative and experiential higher education course specializing in the business of sport. The course is certified by ISDE which currently has programs running in association with Cambridge University, Columbia University, Georgetown University, University of Florida, the University of Miami in addition to a Masters in Sports Law and Management course in partnership with global football giants FC Barcelona.

The course has been expertly designed by sports industry veterans to ensure that Global Institute of Sports Business students not only receive the tools, knowledge, and experiences required to create fulfilling careers in sport but also gain access to relevant platforms in order to regularly interact with industry employers. All modules will be taught by individuals with extensive sports industry experience and leading international and domestic sports organizations such as the Premier League, Perform Group, FC Pune City, Sportskeeda and The Bridge will offer case studies, guest lectures, live project experiences and placement opportunities.

A major highlight of the 15-month course is the international study trip to the United Kingdom where GISB Industry Affiliate Premier League will provide students with the opportunity to experience what it is like to work for one of the world’s biggest sports organizations. In addition, GISB guarantees internship opportunities for all students and final placements within the sports industry for top performers.

Commenting on the partnership, India On Track Chairman Mr. Gaurav Modwel said:

“The sports industry is rapidly expanding and the Global Institute of Sports Business aims to nurture sports management professionals who can contribute to all areas of the growing ecosystem. This partnership with ISDE will ensure that our students not only learn from industry organizations and influencers but also get access to world-class academic curriculum.”

Speaking on their first foray into the Indian Sports Education landscape, ISDE Director Mr. Juan José Sánchez Puig stated:

“We are excited to partner with India On Track to establish the Global Institute of Sports Business in Mumbai. Our experience with developing and delivering sports management courses all over the world combined with India On Track’s extensive network and knowledge of the sports industry creates a unique proposition for anyone who aspires to pursue a successful career within the sports landscape.”

The first batch will begin classes September 2018 and interested students can apply through an online application form at the Institute’s website.