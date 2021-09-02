India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 10, 3rd September) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

18 Indian athletes will be in action for India on Day 10 of the Paralympics 2021. India currently have 10 medals to their name and will look to add a few more medals to their Paralympics 2021 tally as we enter the last three days of the quadrennial event.

The Indian stars will compete across six different sports on Friday — archery, badminton, shooting, athletics, swimming and canoe sprint.

Palak Kohli, Parul Parmar, Suhas L Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar, Tarun Dhillon and Pramod Bhagat will be in action across various badminton events on Friday. Deepak and Avani Lekhara will compete in the qualification round of the 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Men's & Women's events, respectively.

Meanwhile, Suyash Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan will compete in the qualification round of the 500m Butterfly event. They will need to finish on top if they want a place in the final of the Paralympics 2021.

Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara will compete in the 1/16 Elimination round of the open archery event. Both archers have a long way to go if they are to win medals for their country. Prachi Yadav will also represent India at the Canoe Sprint event.

Finally, Praveen Kumar, Kashish Lakra, Ekta Bhyan and Sonam Rana will ply their trade for India across various track and field events in the ongoing edition of the Paralympics 2021.

Here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 10 of Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 10, 3rd September): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Badminton

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B (Match 2) - Lenaig Morin & Faustine Noel (France) vs Palak Kohli & Parul Parmar (India), 5:30 AM

Men's Singles SL4 Group A (Match 2) - Suhas L Yathiraj (India) vs Susanto Hary (Indonesia), 6:50 AM

Men's Singles SL4 Group B (Match 2) - Tarun Dhillon (India) vs Kyung Hwan Shin (South Korea), 6:50 AM

Men's Singles SL3 Group A (Match 2) - Manoj Sarkar (India) vs Oleksandr Chyrkov (Ukraine), 7:30 AM

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B (Match 2) - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli (India) vs Siripong Teamarrom & Nipada Seansupa (Thailand), 8:10 AM

Men's Singles SH6 Group B (Match 2) - Krishna Nagar (India) vs Vitor Goncalves Tavares, (Brazil) 11:30 AM

Men's Singles SL4 Group A (Match 3) - Suhas L Yathiraj (India) vs Lucas Mazur (France), 1:10 PM

Men's Singles SL4 Group B (Match 3) - Tarun Dhillon (India) vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia), 1:50 PM

Women's Singles SU5 (Quarterfinal) - Palak Kohli (India) vs TBD

Shooting

Tokyo Paralympics 2021 - Day 6

R7 Men's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification - Deepak, 6:00 AM

R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification - Avani Lekhara, 6:00 AM

R7 Men's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final - Deepak (Subject to qualification), 10:00 AM

R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final - Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification), 11:45 AM

Swimming

Suyash Jadhav will represent India at the Paralympics 2021 (Image Courtesy: paralympic.org)

Men's 50m Butterfly S7 (Heat 1) - Suyash Jadhav, 6:17 AM

Men's 50m Butterfly S7 (Heat 2) - Niranjan Mukundan, 6:20 AM

Men's 50m Butterfly S7 Final - Suyash Jadhav & Niranjan Mukundan (Subject to qualification), 2:28 PM

Canoe Sprint

Women's VL2 200m Semifinal 2 - Prachi Yadav, 6:21 AM

Women's VL2 200m Final - Prachi Yadav (Subject to qualification), 7:32 AM

Archery

Men's Individual Recurve Open (1/16 Elimination) - Harvinder Singh, 6:30 AM

Men's Individual Recurve Open (1/16 Elimination) - Vivek Chikara, 8:45 AM

Men's Individual Recurve Open (1/8 Elimination) - Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 2:15 PM

Men's Individual Recurve Open (1/8 Elimination) - Vivek Chikara (Subject to Qualification), 3:00 PM

Men's Individual Recurve Open (Quarterfinal) - Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 4:00 PM

Men's Individual Recurve Open (Quarterfinal) - Vivek Chikara (Subject to Qualification), 4:45 PM

Men's Individual Recurve Open (Semifinal) - Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 5:00 PM

Men's Individual Recurve Open (Semifinal) - Vivek Chikara (Subject to Qualification), 5:15 PM

Indian para-archer Harvinder Singh will compete in the Paralympics 2021 (Image Courtesy: Paralympic.org)

Men's Individual Recurve Open (Bronze Medal Match) - Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara (Subject to Qualification), 5:36 PM

Men's Individual Recurve Open (Gold Medal Match) - Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara (Subject to Qualification), 5:51 PM

Athletics

Men's High Jump T64 Final - Praveen Kumar, 7:32 AM

Women's Club Throw F51 Final - Kashish Lakra & Ekta Bhyan, 3:35 PM

Men's Shot Put F57 Final - Soman Rana, 3:40 PM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 10, 3rd September): Live Streaming Details

Eurosport India will broadcast the 2021 Paralympics for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. Moreover, DD Sports will telecast Indian athletes' matches in India.

Sportskeeda will also provide fans with all the necessary updates from the event via a live blog.

