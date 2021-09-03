India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 11, 4th September) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

India will enter Day 11 of the 2021 Paralympics with 13 medals to its name. Shooter Avani Lekhara and Archer Harvinder Singh clinched one bronze medal each, while Praveen Kumar bagged a silver medal for the country on Day 10.

10 Indian athletes will be in action across three sports on the penultimate day of the quadrennial event. Singhraj, Akash & Manish Narwal will compete in the Men's Shooting Qualification Event and will look to progress to the final round of the competition.

Palak Kohli, Manoj Sarkar, Suhas L Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar, Tarun Dhillon and Pramod Bhagat will be in action across various badminton events on Saturday. Moreover, Navdeep will ply his trade for India in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final.

Here is the list of events the Indians will be competing in on Day 11 of the 2021 Paralympics.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 11, 4th September):

Schedule & match timings (all times in IST)

Tokyo Paralympics 2021 - Day 7

Shooting

P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 qualification - Singhraj, Akash & Manish Narwal - 6:00 am

P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final - Singhraj, Akash & Manish Narwal (Subject to qualification), 8:45 am

Badminton

Men's Singles SL3 (semi-final) - Pramod Bhagat, 6:15 am

Men's Singles SL3 (semi-final) - Manoj Sarkar, 7:00 am

Men's Singles SL4 (semi-final) - Tarun Dhillon, 7:45 am

Men's Singles SL4 (semi-final) - Suhas L Yathiraj, 7:45 am

Men's Singles SH6 (semi-final) - Krishna Nagar, 10:00 am

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (semi-final) - Parmod Bhagat & Palak Kohli, 11:45 am

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Bronze medal match) - Parmod Bhagat & Palak Kohli (Subject to qualification), 3:00 pm

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Gold medal match) - Parmod Bhagat & Palak Kohli (Subject to qualification), 3:00 pm

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw F41 final - Navdeep, 3:40 pm

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 11, 4th September): Live Streaming Details

DD Sports will telecast the events for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the Discovery+ app. Sportskeeda will also provide fans with all the necessary updates from the event via a live blog.

