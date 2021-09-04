India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 12, 5th September) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

India will enter Day 12 of the Paralympics 2021 with 17 medals to its name. Shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj clinched gold and bronze for the country, while badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar bagged gold and bronze, respectively, for India on Day 11 of the event.

Eight Indian athletes will be in action across two sports on the final day of the quadrennial event. Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara will compete in the R6 Mixed 50m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification Event and will look to progress to the final round of the competition and add a few more medals to India's tally.

Meanwhile, Palak Kohli, Suhas L Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar, Tarun Dhillon and Pramod Bhagat will be in action across various badminton events on Sunday.

Here is the list of events the Indians will be competing in on Day 12 of the 2021 Paralympics.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 12, 5th September): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Shooting

R6 Mixed 50m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara, 6:00 AM

R6 Mixed 50m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara, 8:00 AM

Badminton

Men's Singles SL4 (Gold Medal Match) - Suhas Yathiraj, 6:15 AM

Men's Singles SL4 (Bronze Medal Match) - Tarun Dhillon, 6:15 AM

Men's Singles SH6 (Gold Medal Match) - Krishna Nagar, 8:00 AM

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Bronze Medal Match) - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli, 8:45 AM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 12, 5th September): Live Streaming Details

DD Sports will telecast the events for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the Discovery+ app. Sportskeeda will also provide fans with all the necessary updates from the event via a live blog.

