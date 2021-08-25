India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 2, 26th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

Two Indian paddlers will represent the country on Day 2 of the Paralympics 2021. Sonalben Madhubhai Patel and Bhavina Patel started their medal quest with a loss against their respective opponents in the group stage fixtures on Wednesday.

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel put on a great show against China's Li Qian. She led the fourth-ranked player 2-1 but failed to capitalize on the advantage, losing the next two games. In the end, Sonalben lost the match 2-3 against Li Qian.

Bhavina Patel, on the other hand, went down to two-time champion Zhou Ying. The Chinese dominated the match from start to finish and defeated the Indian with ease in a 3-0 scoreline.

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel and Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel will be in action on Day 2 of the Paralympics 2021. They will aim to bounce back in their second group stage matches in Women's Singles Class 3 and 4 respectively and keep their chances alive for the knockout stages.

Here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 2 of the Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 2, 26th August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Class 3 (Group D) - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel (India) vs Lee Mi-gyu (South Korea), post 5:10 PM

Women's Singles Class 4 (Group A) - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (India) vs Megan Shackleton (Great Britain), post 9:30 AM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 2, 26th August): Live Streaming Details

Eurosport India will broadcast the Paralympics 2021 for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. DD Sports is another alternative for fans in India to watch Indian athletes in action.

