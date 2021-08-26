India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 3, 27th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

Day 3 of the Paralympics 2021 will witness 10 Indian athletes competing in five different sports across nine different events.

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel will play her Round 16 fixture against Brazilian paddler Joyce De Oliveria. Indian archers Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara, Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami and Jyoti Baliyan will represent the nation in four events.

Jaideep Deswal and Sakina Khatun will represent India in the Men's & Women's Powerlifting event.

Tek Chand will play in the Men's Shot Put event, while Suyash Jadhav will be competing in the Men's 200m Individual Medley and is back at the Paralympics to win a medal for the nation.

He missed out on a medal during the 2016 Paralympics and will aim for redemption this time around.

Here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 3 of the Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 3, 27th August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Archery

Men's Recurve Individual (Open Ranking Round) - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara, post 10:30 AM

Men's Compound Individual (Open Ranking Round) - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami, post 10:30 AM

Women's Compound Individual (Open Ranking Round) - Jyoti Baliyan, post 5:30 AM

Compound Mixed Team (Open Ranking Round) - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Class 4 (Round 1) - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (India) vs Joyce De Oliveria (Brazil), post 7:30 AM

Athletics

Men's shot put F55 (Final) - Tek Chand, 3:30 PM

Powerlifting

Men's 65kg Final - Jaideep Deswal, 3:00 PM

Women's 50kg Final - Sakina Khatun, 9:30 AM

Swimming

Suyash Jadhav (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Men's 200m Individual Medley (SM7 Heat 2) - Suyash Jadhav, 6:38 AM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 3, 27th August): Live Streaming Details

Eurosport India will broadcast the Paralympics 2021 for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. Moreover, DD Sports will telecast Indian athletes' matches in India.

