India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 4, 28th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

India enters Day 4 of the Paralympics 2021 with an assured medal as paddler Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel has made it to the semi-finals of the Women's Singles Class 4 event.

Two male archers will be in action on Saturday in the Men's Individual Compound 1/16 Elimination round. Shyam Sundar Swami will compete against American para archer Matt Stutzman, while Rakesh Kumar will square off against Iraq's Suleman or Hong Kong's Ngai Ka Chuen.

Both players will look to defeat their respective opponents and progress to the next stage of the event.

India's final athlete on Saturday will be Ranjeet Bhati, who will represent the nation in the Men's Javelin Throw F57 event.

With one medal assured on Saturday, here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 4 of the Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 4, 28th August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati, 3:30 PM

Archery

Men's Individual Compound (Open 1/16 Elimination) - Shyam Sundar Swami (India) vs Matt Stutzman (United States of America), 6:38 AM

Men's Individual Compound (Open 1/16 Elimination) - Rakesh Kumar (India) vs TBD - Suleman (Iraq) / Ngai Ka Chuen (Hong Kong), 8:53 AM

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Class 4 (Semi-final) - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (India) vs Miao Zhang (China), 6:10 AM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 4, 28th August): Live Streaming Details

Eurosport India will broadcast the Paralympics 2021 for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. DD Sports is another alternative for fans in India to watch Indian athletes in action.

