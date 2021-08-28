India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 5, 29th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

Day 5 of the Paralympics 2021 will witness six Indians in action across three different sports.

Indian paddler Bhavina Patel will set sights on the gold medal as she plays the final in the Women's Singles Class 4 event. Patel has assured India its first medal at the Paralympics 2021.

Jyoti Balyan will compete in the 1/16 Elimination round of the Archery event. Jyoti will also be in action in the 1/8 Elimination Round of the Mixed Team Compound Open, where she has been paired with Rakesh Kumar.

Moreover, Vinod Kumar will represent India in the Men's Discus F52 final, while Nishad Kumar & Ram Pal Chahar will ply their trade in the Men's High Jump T47 Final.

On that note, here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 5 of the Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 5, 29th August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Archery

Women's Individual Compound Open (1/16 Elimination) - Jyoti Balyan (India) vs Kerrie-Louise Leonard (Ireland), 6:55 AM

Mixed Team Compound Open (1/8 Elimination) - Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar (India) vs Homjanthuek Praphaporn & Anon Aungaphinan (Thailand), 9:00 AM

Mixed Team Compound Open (Quarterfinal) - Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification), 2:40 PM

Mixed Team Compound Open (Semi-final) - Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification), 3:40 PM

Mixed Team Compound Open (Bronze medal match) - Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification), 4:06 PM

Mixed Team Compound Open (Gold-medal match) - Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification), 4:26 PM

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Class 4 Final - Bhavina Patel (India) vs Ying Zhou (China), 7:15 AM

Athletics

Men's Discus Throw F52 Final - Vinod Kumar, 3:54 PM

Men's High Jump T47 Final - Nishad Kumar & Ram Pal Chahar, 3:58 PM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 5, 29th August): Live Streaming Details

DD Sports will telecast the events for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. Sportskeeda will also provide fans with all the necessary updates from the event via a live blog.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee