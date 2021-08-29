India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 6, 30th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

India enters Day 6 of the Paralympics 2021 with three medals to their name. Paddler Bhavina Patel and high jump player Nishad Kumar each bagged a silver medal for India in their respective events, while Vinod Kumar clinched bronze with a best throw of 19.91 in the men's Discus Throw F52.

Nine Indian athletes will compete across two sports on Day 6 of the Paralympics 2021. Avani Lekhara, Deepak & Swaroop Unhalkar will compete in the 10m AR Standing SH1 Qualification round and will look to make it to the next stage of the event.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Katuniya will represent the nation at the Men's Discus throw event. Javelin throwers Sundar Singh Gurjar, Devendra, and Ajeet Singh will compete in the F46 category, while Sumit Antil & Sandeep Choudhary will ply their trade for India in the F64 category.

Here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 6 of the Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 6, 30th August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Shooting

R2 Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Qualification - Avani Lekhara, 5 AM

R2 Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final - Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification), 7:30 AM

R1 Men's 10m AR Standing SH1 Qualification - Deepak & Swaroop Unhalkar, 7:15 AM

R1 Men's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final - Deepak & Swaroop Unhalkar (Subject to qualification), 9:45 AM

Athletics

Men's Discus Throw F56 Final - Yogesh Katuniya, 6:05 AM

Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Devendra, Ajeet Singh, 7:33 AM

Men's Javelin Throw F64 Final - Sumit Antil & Sandeep Choudhary, 3:30 PM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 6, 30th August): Live Streaming Details

DD Sports will telecast the events for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. Sportskeeda will also provide fans with all the necessary updates from the event via a live blog.

