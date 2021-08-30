India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 7, 31st August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

India enters Day 7 of the Paralympics 2021 with seven medals to their name. Shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil each won a gold medal for India in their respective events.

Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya and Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia clinched silver, while Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged a bronze medal for his country.

12 Indian athletes will compete across four sports on Day 7 of the Paralympics 2021. Rubina Francis, Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana & Deepender Singh will compete in the 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification round and will look to make it to the next stage of the event.

Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel will compete in the Women's Table Tennis event against China. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar will ply his trade for the country in the Men's Individual Compound archery event.

Moreover, Bhagyashri Jadhav will represent the nation in the Women's Shot Put F34 Final, while Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati will compete in the final event of the Men's High Jump T63.

Last but not least, we'll witness Simran Sharma compete in the Women's 100m T13 Round 1.

Here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 7 of the Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 7, 31st August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Shooting

P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rubina Francis, 6:00 AM

P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Rubina Francis (Subject to qualification), 8:30 AM

P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana & Deepender Singh, 8:30 AM

P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana & Deepender Singh, 11:00 AM

Table Tennis

Women's Doubles Classes 4 & 5 Quarterfinal - Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel, 8:00 AM

Archery

Men's Individual Compound 1/8 Elimination - Rakesh Kumar, 7:12 AM

Men's Individual Compound Quarterfinal - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification), 8:34 AM

Men's Individual Compound Semifinal - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification), 9:25 AM

Men's Individual Compound Bronze Medal match - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification), 9:48 AM

Men's Individual Compound Gold Medal match - Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification), 10:05 AM

Athletics

Women's Shot Put F34 Final - Bhagyashri Jadhav, 6:56 AM

Women's 100m T13 Round 1 (Heat 2) - Simran Sharma, 7:08 AM

Women's 100m T13 Final - Simran Sharma (Subject to qualification), 4:40 PM

Men's High Jump T63 Final - Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Varun Singh Bhati, 3:55 PM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 7, 31st August): Live Streaming Details

DD Sports will telecast the events for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. Sportskeeda will also provide fans with all the necessary updates from the event via a live blog.

Also Read | India's schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: All you need to know about events, dates and participants

Edited by Arjun Panchadar