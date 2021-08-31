India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 8, 1st September) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

India will enter Day 8 of the 2021 Paralympics with ten medals to their name. Shooter Singhraj and men's high jumper Sharad Kumar won a bronze medal each on Tuesday, while Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver for his country.

Nine Indian athletes will compete across four sports on Day 8 of the Paralympics 2021.

Suyash Jadhav will be competing in the swimming event, while Amir Kumar Saroha & Dharambir will ply their trade for India in the Men's Club Throw F51 Final.

Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara will be in action in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 qualification round and will look to make it to the next stage of the event.

Here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 8 of Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 8, 1st September): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Shooting

R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara, 6:00 AM

R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara (Subject to qualification), 8:00 AM

Swimming

Men's 100m Breast Stroke SB7 Final - Suyash Jadhav, 1:30 PM

Badminton

Palak Kohli (Image Courtesy: Paralympic.org)

Mixed Doubles SL3 SU5 Group B (Match 1) - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli (India) vs Lucas Mazur & Faustine Noel (France), 2:30 PM

Women's Singles SU5 Group A (Match 1) - Palak Kohli (India) vs Ayako Suzuki (Japan), 5:10 PM

Men's Singles SL3 Group A (Match 1) - Pramod Bhagar (India) vs Manoj Sarkar (India), 5:50 PM

Athletics

Men's Club Throw F51 Final - Amir Kumar Saroha, Dharambir, 3:55 PM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 8, 1st September): Live Streaming Details

Eurosport India will broadcast the 2021 Paralympics for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. Moreover, DD Sports will telecast Indian athletes' matches in India.

Sportskeeda will also provide fans with all the necessary updates from the event via a live blog.

