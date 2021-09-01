India at Paralympics 2021: Day 8 results, medal tally and standings after September 1

It was a rather quiet day for the Indian contingent at the Paralympics today. After a splendid show over the last few days that saw the nation touch double digits in the number of medals for the first time in the history of the Games, India returned medal-less today.

The action for the day started with Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara, who participated in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle event. It turned out to be a disappointing outing for all three Indians, as they failed to qualify for the finals. Suyash Jadhav, representing the nation in the 100m breaststroke final, suffered heartbreak as he was disqualified due to a rule violation.

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli, too, had a disappointing run on the badminton court in the mixed doubles event. India's track and field medal hopes, Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir, also went out of medal contention due to dismal performances.

How did India fare on Day 8 of the Tokyo Paralympics?

The Indian contingent had a busy day at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 today with as many as six events scheduled.

Here's a summary of how the Indian athletes performed through the course of Day 8 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani Lekhara, Deepak Kumar and Sidhartha Babu fail to qualify for the 10m Air Rifle finals

India's gold medal winner, Avani Lekhara along with Deepak Kumar and Sidhartha Babu, made an early exit from the 10m Air Rifle event, finishing 27th, 43rd and 40th respectively in the qualifying rounds.

Lekhara did not seem to have her golden touch today as she finished with a mediocre score of 629.7. Sidhartha Babu and Deepak Kumar ended with scores of 625.5 and 624.4 respectively, drawing curtains on their campaign.

Suyash Jadhav gets disqualified from the men's 100m breaststroke event

India's champion swimmer, Suyash Jadhav, was deemed to be a major medal contender for India at the start of the Paralympic Games. However, he failed to make it count on the big stage today.

The Asian Para Games gold medal winner was disqualified from his event as he performed more than one fly kick after the turn during the race - something that is against the rules. As per para-swimming rules - 'At any time prior to the first breaststroke kick after the start and after each turn, a single butterfly kick is permitted.'

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli go down to French pair in badminton mixed doubles

World champion Pramod Bhagat, alongside Palak Kohli, lost their opening match to the French pair of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the badminton mixed doubles event.

Pramod and Palak went down 9-21, 21-15, 19-21 in the match that lasted 43 minutes.

Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir finish 5th and 8th respectively in the men's club throw finals

Indian club throwers Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir returned medal-less, finishing fifth and eighth respectively in the competition.

The gold medal in the event went to RPC's Musa Taimazov, who made a world record throw of 35.42m. Serbia's Zeljko Dimitrijevic clinched silver while Slovakia's Marian Kureja took home bronze. Amit Kumar Saroha's best throw covered a distance of 27.77m while Dharambir managed 25.59m.

Shuttler Palak Kohli gets outplayed by Japan's Suzuki Ayako in women's singles

Indian shuttler Palak Kohli was outplayed 4-21, 7-21 by Japan's Suzuki Ayako in women's singles. Palak never seemed to be in control of the match while her opponent made use of every opportunity to seal the win.

Pramod Bhagat beats Manoj Sarkar in a thrilling all-Indian face-off

Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar have regularly played against each other in both practice and competitions. Having known each other's games inside out, the all-Indian group face-off was always supposed to be a nail-biting clash.

The Indian shuttlers didn't disappoint as the scoreline was almost neck and neck between the two players. While Pramod took the first game, Manoj scripted a brilliant fightback to steal the second game. The third game was intense as well, but eventually it was Pramod Bhagat who got the better of Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9.

India Paralympics 2021: Medal tally and standings after Day 8

After a relatively disappointing day at the Games, India has now slipped to 34th place with no medals to show today. At the top of the table is China with 147 medals including 68 gold. In second place is RPC with 89 medals including 32 gold. They are closely followed by Great Britain, who have 86 medals including 30 gold.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee