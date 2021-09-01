India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 9, 2nd September) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

India will enter Day 9 of the 2021 Paralympics with 10 medals to their name, having gone medal-less on Tuesday.

11 Indian athletes will compete across five sports on Thursday, who will hope to increase the nation's medal count.

Arvind will be competing in the Men's Shot Put F35 Final event, while Rahul Jakhar & Akash will be plying their trade for India in P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification.

Aruna will be playing in the Women's K44 - 49kg Taekwondo event, while Prachi Yadav will be seen in action in the Canoe Sprint Women's 200m VL2 event.

Palak Kohli, Parul Parmar, Suhas L Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar, Tarun Dhillon and Pramod Bhagat will be in action across various badminton events on Thursday.

Check Out: Tokyo Paralympics Medal Table

Here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 9 of Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 9, 2nd September): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Badminton

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B (Match 2) - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli (India) vs Huihui Ma & Hefang Cheng (China), 5:30 AM

Men's Singles SL4 Group A (Match 1) - Suhas L Yathiraj (India) vs Jan Niklas Pott, 6:10 AM

Men's Singles SL4 Group B (Match 1) - Tarun Dhillon (India) vs Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand), 6:50 AM

Women's Singles SL4 Group D (Match 1) - Parul Parmar Dalsukhbai (India) vs Hefang Cheng (China), 8:50 AM

Men's Singles SH6 Group B (Match 1) - Krishna Nagar (India) vs Didin Taresoh (Malaysia), 9:30 AM

Palak Kohli & Pramod Bhagat in action for India at the Paralympics 2021 (Image Courtesy: SAI Media)

Women's Singles SU5 Group A (Match 2) - Palak Kohli (India) vs Zehra Baglar (Turkey), 10:10 AM

Men's Single SL3 Group A (Match 2) - Pramod Bhagat (India) vs Oleksandr Chyrkov (Ukraine), 1:10 PM

Women's Singles SL4 Group D (Match 2) - Parul Parmar Dalsukhbai (India) vs Katrin Seibert (Germany), 2:30 PM

Shooting

P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification (Precision) - Rahul Jakhar & Akash, 5:15 AM

P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification (Rapid) - Rahul Jakhar & Akash, 9:00 AM

P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification (Rapid) - Rahul Jakhar & Akash (Subject to qualification), 12:00 PM

Athletics

Men's Shot Put F35 Final - Arvind, 4:28 PM

Taekwondo

Women's K44 - 49kg (Round of 16) - Danijela Jovanovic (Serbia) vs Aruna (India), 7:15 AM

Women's K44 - 49kg (Quarterfinal) - Aruna (India) vs TBD (Subject to qualification), 9:00 AM

Women's K44 - 49kg (Repechage quarterfinal) - Aruna (India) vs TBD (Subject to qualification), 9:00 AM

Women's K44 - 49kg (Semifinal) - Aruna (India) vs TBD (Subject to qualification), 2:30 PM

Women's K44 - 49kg (Repechage semifinal) - Aruna (India) vs TBD (Subject to qualification), 3:30 PM

Women's K44 - 49kg (Bronze Medal Match) - Aruna (India) vs TBD (Subject to qualification), 4:30 PM

Women's K44 - 49kg (Gold Medal Match) - Aruna (India) vs TBD (Subject to qualification), 5:30 PM

Canoe Sprint

Women's 200m VL2 (Heat 1) - Prachi Yadav, 6:10 AM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 9, 2nd September): Live Streaming Details

Eurosport India will broadcast the 2021 Paralympics for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. Moreover, DD Sports will telecast Indian athletes' matches in India.

Sportskeeda will also provide fans with all the necessary updates from the event via a live blog.

ALSO READ | India's schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: All you need to know about events, dates and participants

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee