India at Paralympics 2021: Day 9 results, medal tally and standings after September 2

It was yet another day without a podium finish for the Indian contingent at the Paralympic games. While most athletes comfortably went past the qualification stages, some others couldn't get going on the day of reckoning.

The day was filled with action with sports like shooting, badminton, canoe sprint, taekwondo and shot put on display at the Tokyo Games. India has medal hopes in shooting, shot put and taekwondo, but none of the athletes managed to finish in the top 3.

How did India fare on day 9 of the Tokyo Paralympics?

The day was full of action with as many as 12 Indian athletes in action across multiple disciplines throughout the day.

Here's a summary of how the Indian athletes performed through the course of day 9 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Rahul Jakhar crashes out after finishing 5th in the 25m shooting finals

35-year-old shooter Rahul Jakhar did extremely well to qualify for the finals of the 25m pistol shooting competition, but failed to get to the podium in the finals. While Rahul was in third place at the end of the third series, he faltered amid fierce competition and eventually ended in fifth place.

Notably, this was Rahul Jakhar's best international performance by a great distance. It was only unfortunate that he couldn't finish on the podium. The other Indian in the event, Akash, failed to qualify for the finals as he finished 20th in the qualifying round.

Doubles pair of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar get outplayed by Chinese shuttlers

India's badminton duo of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar were comprehensively defeated by Chinese shuttlers, Hului Ma and Hefang Cheng in straight sets.

Palak and Parul had no answers to Hului and Hefang's shots and could only manage to last 20 minutes in the game.

Suhas Yathiraj defeats German opponent comfortably to move to the next stage

Indian badminton player Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj showed absolute class at the Badminton court in Tokyo today as he comprehensively defeated his German opponent Jan Pott in straight sets. Suhas took only 19 minutes to prove his superiority with scores of 21-9, 21-3.

Prachi Yadav qualifies for the semi finals of women's canoe sprint 200m

India's 26 year-old Canoe Sprinter, Prachi Yadav, performed brilliantly to book her spot in the semifinals of her event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. Prachi took 71.098 seconds to complete the race and finished about 13 seconds behind the race leader from Great Britain.

Prachi Yadav will race in the semi-finals on Friday and would hope to continue her good run and make it to the finals.

Tarun Dhillon pulls off statement victory against Thai opponent in straight sets

Soon after India's Suhas Yathiraj's victory, India's Tarun Dhillon defeated Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom in straight sets - 21-7, 21-13. The match lasted 23 minutes.

Aruna Tanwar bows out due to suspected fracture

India's Taekwondo representative at the Paralympic games, Aruna Tanwar, won her first bout quite comfortably, but seemingly injured herself during the fight.

"Sorry to inform that our Tigress has got injured in her bout. Suspected hair line fracture. She won her first match with a great margin but we could notice the energy missing in second one. Swelling has increased and needs medical attention." Deepa Malik, President of the Indian Paralympic committee said.

Parul Parmar loses to Germany's Katrin Seibert in women's singles

Parul Parmar lost to German shuttler Katrin Seibert in a group stage game at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021.

Parul went down to 21-23, 21-19, 15-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes. While the first two games between them were intense, with Parul and Katrin going neck and neck, the German held her nerve in the decider to gain victory.

Krishna Nagar begins her badminton campaign with a win

India's Krishna Nagar brought out her A game and performed brilliantly to start her campaign on a high. The Indian dominated her opponent to triumph by a scoreline of 22-20, 21-10 and go top of the group points table.

Palak Kohli loses to Japan's Suzuki Ayako on Paralympic debut

Young shuttler Palak Kohli lost her debut match at the Paralympics to Japan's Suzuki Ayako. Palak lost in straight sets 21-4, 21-7 to Ayako in a game that just lasted 19 minutes.

Pramod Bhagat continues his dominance

India's Pramod Bhagat once again proved why he's rated so highly after his splendid performance that saw him defeat Ukraine's Chyrkov in straight sets 21-12, 21-9.

Ranked #1 in the world, Pramod has now won both his round-robin matches and is all set to finish top of the group.

Arvind finishes 7th in the men's shot put finals

Indian athlete Arvind finished 7th in the men's shot put F-35 finals at the Tokyo Games. His best throw went a distance of 13.48m.

The gold medal in the event was won by Uzbekistan's Khusniddin Norbekov, who managed a throw of 16.13m in his final attempt.

India Paralympics 2021: Medal tally and standings after Day 9

After two consecutive medal-less days, India has slipped down to 36th spot in the Paralympics medal tally.

Atop the table is China with 167 medals including 77 gold. In second place is Great Britain with 96 medals including 34 gold. They are closely followed by RPC, who have 97 medals including 32 gold.

