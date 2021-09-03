India at Paralympics 2021: Day 10 results, medal tally and standings after September 3

After two days of calm, athletes from the Indian contingent were back amongst medals on Day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics. With three medals secured today, India has now bagged 13 medals in the summer games, surpassing all previous records.

The day was filled with action with sports like shooting, badminton, canoe sprint, shooting, swimming and archery on display at the Tokyo Games.

How did India fare on day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics?

The day was full of action with many Indian athletes in action across multiple disciplines throughout the day.

Here's a look at how the Indian athletes performed through the course of day 10 at the Tokyo Paralympics:

Doubles pair of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar knocked out of the Paralympics

The badminton duo of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar were knocked out of the Tokyo Paralympics following their defeat to France's Faustine Noel and Lenaig Morin.

After being completely outplayed, Palak and Parul were always playing catch-up in the game and never looked to be on top of the game. They eventually lost 12-21, 20-22 to crash out of the competition.

Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian female to secure multiple medals

Avani Lekhara, who made headlines after she secured India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, continued her scintillating performance at the shooting range in the 50m rifle event. She made her way to the podium once again at Tokyo.

In a strongly contested final, Avani scored a total of 445.9 and managed to finish third and grab bronze for India. With this, she becomes the first female to win multiple medals at the Paralympics, and the first athlete to win more than one event in a single year at the summer games.

Suyash Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan fail to qualify for the next round

Indian swimmers Suyash Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan failed to qualify for the finals of the men's butterfly event at the Tokyo games.

Suyash finished 5th in Heat-1, with a timing of 32.36 seconds. Niranjan, on the other hand, finished 6th, clocking 33.82s.

Prachi Yadav finishes 8th in the Canoe Sprinting finals

Indian Canoe sprinter Prachi Yadav finished 8th in the women's singles 200m VL2 Canoe sprint final. She clocked 1:07.329s, and failed to get close to a podium finish.

She had earlier qualified for the final after finishing 3rd in the semifinal with a time of 1:07.397s.

Prachi Yadav, India's first person to qualify for the #paralympics in #ParaCanoe finishes 8th in the finals.



We wish the very best for her in #Paris2024 #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/vfXZqPc7On — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 3, 2021

Harvinder Singh secures India's first medal in Archery; bags bronze

India's Harvinder Singh scripted history at the Tokyo games today after he pulled off a stunning win over Korea's Kim Min Su. Singh defeated him 6-5 in the bronze medal playoff to secure a podium finish.

Notably, this is the first medal for India in Archery at the Paralympic games.

Another first for India, this time in Archery as @ArcherHarvinder bags the Bronze medal in men's individual recurve at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Many congratulations on the historic feat! #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2021

Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon and Manoj Sarkar continue their brilliant run; sail into the semifinals

Indian shuttles Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon and Manoj Sarkar advanced to the semi-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after putting up a brilliant show in the badminton court.

Dhillon defeated Korea's Shin Kyung Hwan 21-18, 15-21, 21-17. Manoj, on the other hand, beat Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets. The other badminton star in action, Suhas L Yathiraj, got the better of Indonesia's Susanto Hary 21-6, 21-12 in a game that lasted just 19 minutes.

Praveen Kumar wins silver for India in High Jump

Indian athlete Praveen Kumar clinched silver in the men's High Jump (T-64) event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

At just 18 years of age, Praveen Kumar set an Asian record with his brilliant jump of 2.07m in the finals. He was outdone by Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who jumped 2.10m to clinch gold.

Archer Vivek Chikara loses in Round of 16; bows out of the Paralympics

Indian archer Vivek Chikara was defeated by Great Britain's David Phillips in the Round-16 of the men's individual recurve at the Paralympic games. Vivek put up a great fight, but went down 7-3 against the British Archer.

Krishna Nagar defeats Brazil's Tavares; moves to the knockout stages

Krishna Nagar continued India's superb run in Badminton after defeating Brazil's Victor Gonclaves in the men's singles event in Tokyo.

Krishna won the game in straight sets, 21-17, 21-14 to make his way to the knockout stages of the tournament.

India Paralympics 2021: Medal tally and standings after Day 10

After a brilliant day at the games that saw India add 3 more medals to their already rich medal tally, the nation finds itself in 37th place on the medal table.

Atop the table is China with a whopping 184 medals, including 85 gold. In second place is Great Britain with 111 medals including 37 gold. They are closely followed by the USA, who have 92 medals including 34 gold.

With a lot of action still to come, and many athletes still in the hunt for medals, we could well witness India's medal tally to get richer in the final few days of the games.

