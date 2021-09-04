India at Paralympics 2021: Day 11 results, medal tally and standings after September 4

Magnificent would be an understatement to describe the Indian contingent's performance at the Tokyo Paralympics today. With four medals, including two golds secured today, India now has 17 medals in the games this year. The nation's athletes now seem to be eyeing the 20 medal mark before this year's games come to a close tomorrow.

The day was filled with power-packed action for India, with sports like Shooting, Badminton and Javelin Throw on display in abundance in Tokyo today.

How did India fare on Day 11 of the Tokyo Paralympics?

The day was full of action with many Indian athletes in action across the disciplines of Shooting, Badminton and Javelin Throw throughout the course of the day.

Here's a glimpse at how the Indian athletes performed on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Paralympics:

Shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj finish on top of the podium to secure gold and silver respectively

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj scripted history today as they finished in the top two podium positions in the men's P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I was delighted when I saw our flag being raised with the national anthem. I will always remember the Tokyo Paralympics with my bronze and silver," said Singhraj after winning a Silver medal.

Notably, Singhraj became only the second Indian after Avani Lekhara to have won multiple medals in the same edition of the Paralympics.

Pramod Bhagat proves his worth as World #1; wins gold for India

India's Pramod Bhagat became India's first gold medal winner in para-badminton after he got the better of Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the gold medal match at the Tokyo games.

Pramod won the competition in straight sets 21-14, 21-17 to take home gold in the Men's Singles SL3 category.

It's official Pramod Bhagat wins first ever GOLD for India in the first ever edition of #ParaBadminton at #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/J4zgwwMmu2 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 4, 2021

Manoj Sarkar wins bronze in Badminton after a scintillating performance

Manoj Sarkar bagged a bronze medal in the same category as Pramod Bhagat, as he defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the 3rd place match at the Tokyo Paralympics today.

Overjoyed by @manojsarkar07’s wonderful performance. Congrats to him for bringing home the prestigious Bronze Medal in badminton. Wishing in the very best for the times ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

Tarun Dhillon suffers defeat in semi finals; to play for bronze

Tarun Dhillon went down to French shuttler Lucas Mazur in the semi-final of the men's SL4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Tarun lost the game 21-16, 21-16, 21-18, and will now compete in the Bronze medal match tomorrow.

Suhas Yathiraj progresses to the gold medal match in Men's SL4 category

Suhas Yathiraj, an IAS officer, scripted history in Tokyo today as he defeated Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the semi-finals to book a spot in the gold medal game scheduled for tomorrow.

With his brilliance on the court, Suhas guaranteed at least one silver for the nation and became the first IAS officer to make it to the podium at the Summer games.

Krishna Nagar does brilliantly to book a slot in the gold medal match; assures silver medal

Krishna Nagar continued India's brilliant run in Para-Badminton as he defeated Great Britain's Krysten Coombs in straight sets 21-10, 21-11. He claimed a berth in the finals of the Badminton SH-6 category at the Tokyo Paralympics.

With this performance, Krishna is assured at least a silver medal at the games. He will be keenly eyeing a top of the podium finish when he faces Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the finals tomorrow.

Mixed doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lose in the semi finals; to play for Bronze

India's badminton pair comprising of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli suffered a defeat at the hands of Indonesia's Susanto Hary and Oktila Ratri Leani. They lost in the semifinal of mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category at the Tokyo Paralympics today.

The duo will now look to finish on the podium in the bronze medal match scheduled for tomorrow.

Navdeep misses a podium finish with the slightest of margins; finishes fourth

Indian Javelin thrower Navdeep did exceedingly well in the Men's Javelin throw event at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. With a best throw of 40.98m, Navdeep was only 0.59m away from third-placed Wildan from Iraq.

India Paralympics 2021: Medal tally and standings after Day 11

The Indians had yet another fantastic day at the Paralympics after having athletes take the podium on multiple occasions throughout the course of the day. With 4 Gold, 7 Silver and 6 Bronze, India now finds itself in 26th place in the medal tally - up 11 places from yesterday's 37th.

Atop the table is China, with a whopping 200 medals, including 93 gold. In second place is Great Britain with 122 medals including 41 gold. They are closely followed by the RPC, who have 117 medals including 36 gold.

With one final day to go before the games draw to a close, the nation's athletes will look to give it their all tomorrow. With two medals already assured, it will be interesting to see if we can witness more podium finishes on the final day.

