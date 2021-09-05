India at Paralympics 2021: Day 12 results, medal tally and standings after September 5

The final day of the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 turned out to be brilliant once again for the Indian contingent. With two medals secured, India finishes its stint in the games with a whopping 19 medals. It is almost five-times the previous best record of four medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. The day was packed with action, with sports like Badminton and Shooting in the limelight.

How did India fare on Day 12 of the Tokyo Paralympics?

The day was full of action with many Indian athletes in action across the disciplines of Shooting and Badminton throughout the course of the day.

Here's a glimpse at how the Indian athletes performed on the final day of the Tokyo Paralympics:

Siddhartha Babu, Deepak, and Avani Lekhara bow out in the qualification stages

Indian shooters Siddhartha Babu, Deepak Kumar and Avani Lekhara couldn't manage to make it to the finals of the R6 Mixed 50m Rifle shooting event. This ended their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Siddhartha's attempts recorded scores of 103.3, 102.1, 102.8, 102.2, 103.5, and 103.3 totalling 617.2 to finish 9th. Double medalist Avani Lekhara recorded scores of 102.8, 102.1, 103.7, 99.5, 101.6, and 102.3 to total 612.0 and finish 28th. Deepak Kumar, on the other hand scored 97.5, 99.1, 100.1, 101.8, 99.8, and 103.9 to reach 602.2, finishing 46th in the qualification stages.

Suhas Yathiraj settles for silver after losing a thrilling contest

It was a nail-biter between Frenchman Lucas Mazur and India's Suhas Yathiraj in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Paralympics today. With both players going neck-and-neck, the game kept everyone on the edge of their seats throughout.

Eventually, it was the Frenchman who kept his cool and managed to win the contest two sets to one to clinch gold. Suhas Yathiraj, meanwhile, settled for a silver after his brilliance on the court.

Tarun Dhillon couldn't get his hands on bronze; ends 4th

Indian shuttler Tarun Dhillon was outplayed by Indonesian opponent Setiawan Fredy in straight games and missed out on securing a podium finish. Tarun lost out 17-21, 11-21 to bow out of the Paralympic games.

Krishna Nagar secures a historic gold for India in Badminton

Krishna Nagar, playing the gold medal match against Hong Kong, was in for a difficult fight, but managed to stay on top of his game throughout.

With a 2-1 victory over his opponent, Krishna Nagar secured India's 2nd gold in Badminton and 5th overall in this edition of the Paralympics to script history.

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lose a thriller; finish 4th after a heartbreaking defeat

India's Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli did exceedingly well to give their Japanese opponents a real run for their money. Losing the first set by the slightest of margins (21-23), Palak and Pramod didn't give up hope of making it back to the game.

They returned every shot of the Japanese duo with matched power and skill and made sure they fought till the very end. However, Japan's shuttlers proved to be too good for the Indian duo on the day, and defeated them 21-23, 19-21 to clinch the bronze. Palak and Pramod had to settle for 4th place and returned medal-less from the event.

India Paralympics 2021: Medal tally and standings after Day 12

The Indians had yet another fantastic day at the Paralympics after having athletes take the podium on two occasions throughout the course of the day. With 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze, India now finds itself in 24th place in the medal tally as the Paralympic games come to a close.

Atop the table is China, with a whopping 207 medals, including 96 gold. In second place is Great Britain with 124 medals including 41 gold. They are closely followed by the USA, who have 104 medals including 37 gold.

