Is India prepared for the resumption of sporting events?

With the Covid-19 pandemic still ongoing, sporting events in India & the world had come to a standstill.

However, with many countries resuming their national leagues across sports, is it time for India to do the same?

The sporting world is slowly but surely getting back on its feet during the Covid-19 era. The various Indian sporting bodies have also started working towards getting back into action. The authorities are making sure that the contingency plans are in place and the resumption can start on the right note.

The Ministry of Home Affairs have also given a green signal to the re-opening of the stadiums and thus the players can train outdoors when they are given a green signal from their respective sporting bodies.

As per the new guidelines the players who play a team sport, will return to training in small groups. The players are also asked to maintain social distancing between themselves while doing their respective training.

It is crucial to note that the players will do outdoor training after a long time and it is imperative that the support staff keeps an eye on their workload. It is expected that the players will take some time before they can be match ready and it is pivotal to manage every player differently after the lockdown.

If the player who has had access to outdoor training during the lockdown then he would take less time to hit the ground running whereas if the player has been living in the red zone and hasn’t done a lot of training, will need more time to get back on track. Thus, it would make sense if the players training regimes are set up differently by their trainers.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that the sporting bodies will have to make sure that they tick the right boxes to take the first step for the players to get back into action.

The authorities need to make sure they leave no stone unturned in their preparation and there is no scope of leniency as human lives can be at stake. A lot of precautions will need to be taken by the different sporting authorities to help resume the action.

As the coronavirus cases are shooting the roof in India (2,97,535 cases are recorded till June 12), everybody will need to be on their toes.

In fact, the players also need to make sure that they are strictly following the guidelines and they would need to quarantine themselves for 14 days before the start of the series. The players will be kept in the bio secure environment and it is important to maintain the bubble so that there is no chance of any issues.

It is going to be different for everyone during the Covid-19 era and one has to make sure that they are doing what is best for them as well as the others. These guidelines will need to be paid heed to by all the concerning authorities for the smooth resumption of the sporting action. It is crucial that everyone plays their role with utmost sincerity.