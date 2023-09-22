India Rugby Sevens Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

The Indian women's rugby team will begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, September 24. Meanwhile, the men's rugby team failed to qualify for the tournament.

Rugby is a sport that has a limited association with India, but the women's rugby team defeated all odds to mark their second-ever appearance at this year's Asian Games.

Ranked 7th in Asia, India's women's rugby team managed to qualify for the mega event. However, it was a different story for the men's team, who failed to make the cut after raking below the top eight in Asia.

India women's rugby side is placed in Pool F alongside Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong - China. All teams in Pool F are ranked higher than India and hence, the Indian side will have to punch above their weight to reach the knockouts.

After putting up inspiring performances consistently in the last couple of years, the India women's rugby team will be determined to create history by winning a medal in the 19th Asian Games.

Asian Games 2023: Rugby Sevens Schedule for India Matches (All Times as per IST)

India Women

Sunday, 24 September

Women's Pool F - India vs Hong Kong China, 10:00 AM

Women's Pool F - India vs Japan, 3:35 PM

Monday, 25 September

Women's Pool F - India vs Singapore, 8:20 AM

Women's Semifinal - TBC vs TBC (If India qualify)

Tuesday, 26 September

Women's Final - TBC vs TBC, 3:10 PM (If India qualify)

Asian Games 2023: Rugby Sevens (India's Squad)

India Women's Rugby Team: Sheetal Sharma, Sweta Shahi, Vaishnavi Patil, Lachmi Oraon, Shikha Yadav, Tarulata Naik, Dumuni Marndi, Sandhya Rai, Mama Naik, Kalyani Patil, Hupi Majhi, and Priya Bansal

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch the Indian Rugby Sevens Team?

In India, Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast the tournament live. Hence, you could catch the action live on Sony Sports channels and you could also live-stream Asian Games 2023 on the Sony LIV app.