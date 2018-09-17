Tokyo Olympics 2020: What are India's chances as of now?

Atul FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 80 // 17 Sep 2018, 14:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mascots

The Commonwealth Games and Asian Games provide us with performance-based information on the progress of our athletes. Though some of these performances are against weak opponents, looking at the performance together from both of these tournaments gives a fair view of the standing at the global level. Based upon this information below are the predictions for India for 2020 Summer Olympics.

The sports to watch for the Olympics 2020 with good medal prospects would be

Wrestling (2)

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have given consistent performances in Asian Games as well as Commonwealth Games, making them very strong contenders for the Olympics Medals

Shooting (2-3)

India presently has a very good mix of senior and young talent, which is a very potent mix for any sport to deliver good results though shooting itself is not a predictable sport as the amount of difference in the top field is very less. Except for Skeet and Trap Events, Indians contingents have given consistently strong performances

Badminton (1-2)

India has a good set of singles players and a good number of emerging doubles pairs. Should expect for a medal from the single tournaments and surprise from the emerging pairs.

Boxing (0-2)

India has always delivered technically good boxers. It's quite an unpredictable sport as the boxers participating themselves are not consistent across the tournaments. Also, good boxers are seen skipping tournaments occasionally.

Boxing being a contact sport which delivers heavy toll to the body, Boxers are prone to injuries. Amit Pangha has given a surprise with a win over Olympics Champion in Asian Games. Quite possibly we might see some of our pugilists reaching the podium in 2020

Weightlifting (0-1)

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has been doing well recently and we hope that she carries her form to 2020 Olympics. After winning a World Championship in 2017, She carried the form in Commonwealth Games.

Athletics (0-1)

Neeraj Chopra has come up well for being the medal prospect in 2020 Olympics after delivering consistent performances in 2018

Hockey (0-1)

Indian Men's and Women's team have been improving over the years. How much more they can improve will decide whether they would be able to contest for the medals or not.

Archery (0-1)

Archery is an event, where India has always shown potential but never been able to get to the podium. Hopefully, they might pull up a surprise this time

Total medals to be expected from 2020 Olympics: 5 to 12