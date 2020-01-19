India’s first Global Sports Injury Conclave held in Bangalore

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

(From left to right): Mr Amitabh Chaudhry, Director of ICC; Dr Naresh Shetty, President at Ramaiyah Memorial Hospital; Mr Jonty Rhodes, Former South African Cricketer; Mr Suniel Shetty, Actor, Film Producer and Founder of ‘Mission Fit; Mr Nishanth Dayal, President of the Dr Dayal Foundation

Bangalore, January 18, 2020: The Global Sports Injury Conclave 2020 (GSIC), an initiative by Dr. Dayal Foundation (DDF), is the first conclave of the country which focuses on sports injuries. This global conference brought together sports and fitness professionals from across the world such as Jonty Rhodes, Suniel Shetty, Dr Ali Irani, Rajat Bhatia, Lakshmipathy Balaji under one roof with the vision of creating an injury-free Sports Ecosystem.

The event was inaugurated by Shri. Bhaskar Rao (IPS Commissioner of Police, Bangalore), Mr. Amitabh Choudhary (Ex Secretary BCCI), Mr. Jonty Rhodes (Former South African Cricketer), Mr. Suniel Shetty (Actor and Co-Founder Mission Fit India), Dr. Naresh Shetty (President at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital) and Mr Nishant Dayal (President, DDF). It also witnessed many eminent speakers from the background of Orthopaedic Doctors, Sports Injury Experts, Nutritionists, Physiotherapists and trainers congregated under one roof to bring forward efforts such as training of therapists and trainers that would aid in prevention and management of injuries.

Former South African Cricketer - Jonty Rhodes, who was a key speaker at the event said, “I have coached players but in order to ensure continued practice of the right technique I think it is important to coach the coaches and allow the players to take ownership. This initiative is one such thing which has come up with plans to address sports injuries on different levels. I am extremely honoured and happy to be a part of such wonderful initiative and wish them all the very best for their future endeavours”

Delighted to be a part of the event, Suniel Shetty – actor, film producer and founder of ‘Mission Fit India’ said, “Such events are very important, and GSIC has done a fantastic job. I keep myself as fit as possible so I can understand the significance of preventive measures and management of injuries, especially for sportsmen”.

Ramji Srinivasan, a Senior Advocate, Supreme court in regard to the event said, “It is a new paradigm in injury prevention and cure, and I hope it percolates down to a lot of trainers, professionals and coaches so that there is a uniformity in the process and protocol that is set in a professional manner for the future of our Indian athletes.”

Dr. Ali irani – the former Physiotherapist of the Indian Cricket team said, “I have been to many events where there has been individual attention paid to nutrition, post-injury surgery and so on, but this is the first of its kind where dieticians, surgeons, physiotherapists, trainers and other professionals have come onto one platform and have shared their views. This is of dire need. It will do very well in a country like India and globally too.”

Speaking about the event, ICC Director Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry said, “This is a great initiative and I am pleased that it has come from the hands of someone associated with cricket. Being closely connected with the game, I am happy to be a part of it. We must fervently thank the organizers for thoughtfully bringing forth an event of this magnitude. I wish them the very best for the future.”

The President of the Dayal Foundation, Mr. Nishanth Dayal spoke on the inception of GSIC and its plan for the future, “GSIC as a concept came to our minds around six months ago. There are multiple injuries happening in the field (of sports) and there was no respite in any of the sports bodies. So, I wanted to create a forum that can identify, prevent and manage injuries and create an injury-free Sports Ecosystem. We want to create a niche segment of professional delivery that can go to various sports bodies and sort out sport-specific injuries.

Divya Prakash – a consultant orthopaedic Lower Limb Specialist from Birmingham was also among the key speakers. He said, “It is a new concept that has been created and I absolutely love it. I used to think that I was a knee specialist with enough knowledge in my sports field to deal with all the problems. Today, I’ve come to realize how little I know. There is so much for me to learn and I can only imagine how much there is for others in a similar position to me. I think this a new platform that has been created and it has a glorious future and that will be very beneficial for all the people who are even remotely related sports. I think this is a space that needs to be watched, keep an eye on it!

Advertisement

Tero Jarvinen – Faculty of Medicine and Health Technology at Tampere University, was a key speaker at GSIC and said “Multiple sportsmen face injuries at a young age that could threaten their future with the sport. It is therefore crucial for them to be aware of these injuries in terms of what they are and how to avoid them and further how to manage them. GSIC is a perfect platform and the first of its kind to address all these aspects at once and for all sports”.

Varun Shivdasani is a UK based nutritionist who interestingly demonstrated how it is important to ensure a balanced diet, during the event. He highlighted the facts on how a proportionate diet plays a prominent role in keeping the sportsmen fit and healthy for a longer period. During the session he said “life of a sportsman is not ordinary and keeping oneself fit and having a balanced diet is key. GSIC is one such platform for all the sportsmen of the world that is addressing the issues of physical as well as mental health. I am privileged to be here today and can assure that this is going to be a huge success.”

The evening unfolded with eloquent talks by the speakers on topics including common injuries of the shoulder, ankle and spine; proper nutrition as well as supplements to enhance performance and the abuse of anabolic steroids. The significance of the combination of mental strength along with physical strength was also emphasized along with other potential solutions to creating an injury-free Sports Ecosystem involving Yoga and Ayurveda.