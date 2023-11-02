India’s Para Asian Games triumph sets the stage for Paralympics success

309 different chapters, one story of sheer grit, determination, and a never-give-up attitude.

The recently concluded Asian Para Games in Hangzhou witnessed India send its largest-ever contingent of 309 athletes. The Indian contingent went on to achieve an astonishing feat, clinching a total of 111 medals, showcasing the immense potential that exists in the country's para-sports community. This exceptional achievement is a testament to the evolving landscape of sports in India, offering hope for future success on the grandest stage of all—the Paralympics.

The 309-member Indian contingent, comprising 196 men and 113 women, participated in 17 out of 22 sports and secured medals in 12 disciplines. This represents significant progress from the previous edition of the games held in 2018, where the Indian athletes secured 72 medals. Progress was also seen in the number of disciplines India participated in and won medals in. In addition to this, the number of female athletes participating in the games also witnessed a rise.

Support given to the para-athletes

It’s not just about the numbers; it's about the stories, the stories of hard work done by the athletes, and the support they received from their parents, coaches, organizations, and countless individuals who worked tirelessly behind the curtains to provide everything the athletes require.

Pramod Bhagat continued his reign as India's greatest para-badminton player, securing yet another gold and adding to his illustrious collection of Asian, world championship, and Olympic medals. Bhagat and several other badminton para-athletes have received support over time, and the results were seen on display in Hangzhou. The Indian shuttlers clinched 21 medals, including four golds.

The story of Sheetal Devi, a 16-year-old armless archer from Jammu and Kashmir, also exemplifies the rising interest, accessibility, and support for para-sports in even the remotest areas and lesser-known disciplines.

In another part of the country, power couple Manish Kaurav and Prachi Yadav, who made history in para-canoeing, initially started off by making their own boats because the modern para-canoeists were very expensive. After reaching the final at the Tokyo Paralympics, they managed to get sponsors and train with modern paracanoes. This showcased India taking yet another step forward in the support of para-sports in the country.

Several challenges still need to be overcome

While India celebrates these remarkable achievements, there are crucial challenges that still need to be addressed. The lack of accessibility and support for para-athletes in their everyday lives remains a significant issue.

While talking to PTI, star para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel highlighted the need for more accessible infrastructure and facilities to truly empower para-athletes.

“There are still a lot of government offices that are not wheelchair accessible. When you go to foreign countries, you never feel disabled, everything is so accessible. Facilities like these will make us feel more independent."

She also added that there is a gap that exists between the facilities for normal and para-athletes.

“A lot of the states don’t have policies for para-athletes that should be made as soon as possible. There are differences in facilities of para-athletes and normal athletes, so that should be completed."

While talking about the challenges, Patel also acknowledged the efforts taken by the government and the improvement seen.

“There is a lot of improvement from before, but to take it to the next level, all these areas require improvement. The para-athletes are trying to improve at their own level, but if they have the support of these things, then they can do better."

After interacting with several Para Asian Games medalists, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed the government's commitment to developing the necessary infrastructure for para-athletes, with plans to establish new centers in various zones. Additionally, he said that the government is working on organizing a Khelo India Para Games, which will further boost para-sports in the country.

The achievements of Indian para-athletes at the Asian Para Games highlight the remarkable talent India possesses, and while several challenges still exist, India is taking steps in the right direction to promote para-sports and sports in general in the country. With the Paralympics around the corner, India’s performance in recent times has been very encouraging, and expecting a good performance from the Indian para-athletes in Paris is something that is not too optimistic.