India Sports Summit - Scorecard 2019

India Sports Summit 2019: Speakers

Fitness: $10 Billion Opportunity

10 October 2019: The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi

Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has given strong impetus to sports & fitness in our country with the launch of Khelo India School Games and Fit India Movement. The sector is a dominant driver of global economic growth, in developed countries, in terms of contribution to GDP and employment generation.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) believes that sports and fitness is a tool for social inclusion and allowing it to grow beyond leagues and sponsorships can turn India’s sporting vision into reality.

CII in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sportscom Industry Confederation is organising the India Sports Summit – Fitness: $10 Billion Opportunity on 10 October 2019 in New Delhi.

The upcoming Summit will focus on driving the objective of ‘Sports and Industry’ through various initiatives, advocate for new policies for the sector, encourage investments in the sector of sports, create a roadmap in encouraging fitness programmes in school education and industry participation in the FIT INDIA Movement.

Mr Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State, Youth Affairs & Sports (I/C) and Minority Affairs and Mr Radhey Shyam Julaniya, Secretary, Sports have kindly agreed to be with us for the Inaugural Session.

India Sports Summit: Speakers

This flagship event is positioned to bring key industry stakeholders together to deliberate and discuss the most suitable course of action for boosting sports in India. The Summit is an unique platform to understand and address the challenges that are impeding the growth of the Indian sports sector. Policy makers and industry specialists will deliberate on ways to modernize the Indian sports industry, transforming it into a more competitive, contemporary, commercial and CSR compatible model.