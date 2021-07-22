India at the Tokyo Olympics today (Day 1, 23rd July) predictions: Who can win medals? Events and favourites

The 2020 edition of the Tokyo Olympics will kick off on July 23. The events that will take place on Day 1 are archery, equestrian, rowing and shooting.

India will witness four archers competing on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The four archers are Deepak Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai. They will play in the Men's & Women's individual qualification Rounds.

India at the Tokyo Olympics (Day 1, 23rd July): Events

India have athletes competing in the Archery event on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. None of the Indian athletes will be competing in the equestrian and rowing events on Friday.

Archery

Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds, 5:30 AM onwards

Men’s Individual Qualification Rounds, 9:30 AM onwards

India at Tokyo Olympics today (Day 1, 23rd July) predictions: Who can win medals?

The shooting event on Friday is a pre-event training session. Therefore, no medals will be awarded during the event. All shooters will try to make the best use of the training event and will want to clinch medals in the individual & mixed shooting events.

The four Indian shooters will compete in individual qualification rounds. This round will serve as a qualification mode and the Indian players will be eager to make it to the next round of the event.

With no final events on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, no medals will be given on the opening day of the league.

India at Tokyo Olympics (Day 1, 23rd July): Favourites

Deepak Kumari, the No.1 archer, is likely to make it to the next round of the women's individual archery event.

Atanu Das is also a strong contender to make it to the next round of the event.

