Indian athletes will sport tri-color lapel pins at Asian Games

Indian athletes will be seen sporting lapel pins decorated with the tri-color at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

In a press conference, the president of the Indian Olympic Association Dr. PT Usha announced that Indian players would be given a certain number of these pins, and they are free to wear them or exchange them with participants and officials from different countries.

“Sport is not just about competition but also about camaraderie, respect and understanding,” Dr. PT Usha said, explaining the reasoning behind the pins.

“Each member of the Indian contingent will be provided a number of these pins which they can exchange with athletes and officials of other nations. It is a time-honored tradition and a wonderful way to foster relationships between nations beyond the competitions,” she added.

Lapel pins are typically small in size and are frequently worn over formal jackets. The pins designed for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association are meant to be a representation of India's unity in diversity and a reminder of our country's rich cultural heritage.

“The pins are a small but significant way of showcasing our rich culture and heritage and sharing it with the world. We are confident that our athletes will wear them with pride and spread the spirit of India wherever they go," the IOA president stated.

The lapel pins designed for the Asian Games will feature elements of the IOA emblem, the national flag, and the five intertwined rings that represent the Olympics.

India at the 2023 Asian Games

India will be sending a total of 634 athletes to the upcoming Hangzhou Games. Of these 634 players, track and field athletes, archers, shooters, badminton players, boxers, and the kabaddi and hockey team have bright chances of bringing back home a medal for the country.

So far India has won 672 medals overall at the Asian Games, which includes 155 golds. India's best performance at the Asiad came in 2018 Jakarta, when the country's athletes came back home with a total of 70 medals.

With a recent uptick in performances across various sports, there is a possibility that the Hangzhou Games might be India's best ever so far.