FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers 2021: India - Preview, schedule and match timings [IST]

The Indian basketball team has been a regular feature in the FIBA Asia Cup tournament since its inception in 1965. They have only missed out on the tournament twice, in 1993 and 1999. But the Indians are in a tough spot this year as they will have to compete in a must-win FIBA qualifying tournament to make their way into the Asia Cup 2021.

India is placed in Group H along with Saudi Arabia and Palestine. Ahead of the tournament, here are all the details you need to know about the Indian team at the FIBA Asia Cup tournament in Saudi Arabia.

FIBA ASIA CUP 2021 QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT



Group H

IND Vs KSA

Friday, 20th August 2021

Time:-20:45 IST



PLE Vs IND

Saturday, 21st August 2021

Time-20:45 IST



Preview

The Indian team finished 3rd in the first round of qualifiers, which helped them book their place in the tournament. Forward Amyjot Singh averaged 15.5 PPG and 5.3 RPG and displayed his best abilities in the first round of qualifiers. India will rely heavily on him to deliver yet again. His presence in the paint will definitely give the Indians a much-needed boost on offense.

The Indians are currently ranked 76th in the FIBA rankings. They are placed above Palestine and Saudi Arabia and stand a high chance of making it out of the group.

FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers: When are the Indian basketball team's matches?

India will lock horns with Saudi Arabia in the first game of Group H. The match is scheduled for August 20 at 8:45 PM IST. India's second game will be against Palestine and is scheduled for August 21 at 8:45 PM IST. Both games will be played at King Abdullah Sports City Hall in Jeddah.

How many teams will qualify for the Asia Cup tournament?

There are 5 teams still in contention for a place in the 2021 Asia Cup. These teams are split into one group of 3 and another of 2 teams . India, Saudi Arabia and Palestine will play against each other once in Group H. Chinese Taipei and Guam will face off twice while Indonesia directly qualifies for the Asia Cup tournament as the host nation. Among the 5 teams, only two from Group H and one team from group G will be able to advance into the Asia Cup tournament in Jakarta next month.

