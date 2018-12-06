×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Men’s National Wheelchair Basketball Team finish Third at 2018 Hanna Lahoud Wheelchair Basketball Cup

Press Release
NEWS
News
11   //    06 Dec 2018, 00:55 IST

Representational image
Representational image

Chennai, 05 December 2018: The Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) is proud to announce that the Indian Men’s National Wheelchair Basketball Team has finished third at the 2018 Hanna Lahoud Wheelchair Basketball Cup, held in Lebanon.

The stellar result comes after the successful development and National camps conducted by Canadian National Team Coach Joe Higgins and Hong Kong Men’s National Team member Alphonsus To, Jaspal Singh Dhani and Jiggy Vaidya from the UK and Sanjay Bookun from Mauritius in Chennai, who were able to provide insight and world-class training to the team.

The men’s team played Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Lebanon before defeating Lebanon 60-15 in the third-place match. Upon their arrival at the Chennai International Airport, they were feted by the YWTC Charitable Trust.

 “We are so proud of our team for achieving this result at the Hanna Lahoud Cup. This represents a big step in our aim towards working towards the Paralympics. We’re also incredibly grateful to our international coaches Joe Higgins from Canada, Alphonsus To from Hong Kong, Jaspal Singh Dhani and Jiggy Vaidya from the UK and Sanjay Bookun from Mauritius and our Indian coaches Thayu and Sharad and the team physio Ashkar Ali.” says Madhavi Latha, President, WBFI and a National Paralympic Swimming Champion.

“This is such an important result for us. Wheelchair Basketball is still quite unknown in India and the team’s performance is surely something for all Indians to be proud of. We’ve received so much support from the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and RR Donnelley and we hope to keep this momentum going for a long time.” added Kalyani Rajaraman, Secretary General, WFBI

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
Press Release
NEWS
Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair-friendly rooms tough to find
RELATED STORY
More than 70,000 school students expected to participate...
RELATED STORY
Rugby League World Cup seeds: Aussies, England, NZ, Tonga
RELATED STORY
India’s largest youth sports talent hunt to be held in...
RELATED STORY
10 Biggest money-making Professional Sports Leagues
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins another World Cup slalom at Killington
RELATED STORY
The 10 most glamorous women in Indian sports
RELATED STORY
ITK: The coaching network silently changing the face of...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Day 13, Indian medalists
RELATED STORY
Column: Steady dose of same reason for playoff expansion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us