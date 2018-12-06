Indian Men’s National Wheelchair Basketball Team finish Third at 2018 Hanna Lahoud Wheelchair Basketball Cup

Chennai, 05 December 2018: The Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) is proud to announce that the Indian Men’s National Wheelchair Basketball Team has finished third at the 2018 Hanna Lahoud Wheelchair Basketball Cup, held in Lebanon.

The stellar result comes after the successful development and National camps conducted by Canadian National Team Coach Joe Higgins and Hong Kong Men’s National Team member Alphonsus To, Jaspal Singh Dhani and Jiggy Vaidya from the UK and Sanjay Bookun from Mauritius in Chennai, who were able to provide insight and world-class training to the team.

The men’s team played Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Lebanon before defeating Lebanon 60-15 in the third-place match. Upon their arrival at the Chennai International Airport, they were feted by the YWTC Charitable Trust.

“We are so proud of our team for achieving this result at the Hanna Lahoud Cup. This represents a big step in our aim towards working towards the Paralympics. We’re also incredibly grateful to our international coaches Joe Higgins from Canada, Alphonsus To from Hong Kong, Jaspal Singh Dhani and Jiggy Vaidya from the UK and Sanjay Bookun from Mauritius and our Indian coaches Thayu and Sharad and the team physio Ashkar Ali.” says Madhavi Latha, President, WBFI and a National Paralympic Swimming Champion.

“This is such an important result for us. Wheelchair Basketball is still quite unknown in India and the team’s performance is surely something for all Indians to be proud of. We’ve received so much support from the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and RR Donnelley and we hope to keep this momentum going for a long time.” added Kalyani Rajaraman, Secretary General, WFBI

